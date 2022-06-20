Delhi: 17 e-cycle models eligible for perks under govt policy

New Delhi: The Delhi government has approved 11 models of e-cycles and two e-cargo cycles models for providing subsidy under Delhi’s electric vehicle policy, officials aware of the matter said.

The officials added that six more models of e-cycles are under consideration and, by the end of this month, the Delhi government is likely to approve them. “The approval of six new models will increase the number of e-cycles options available to the people of Delhi for availing the subsidy,” a government official said.

In the second week of April, the government unveiled a major plan to promote the use of e-cycles in the Capital as part of its ongoing efforts to expand the city’s electric vehicle market and battle pollution. The subsidies will be given only to those, who are residents of Delhi.

Delhi’s first 10,000 electric cycle buyers will each get purchase incentives of 25% (up to ₹5,500), while the first 1,000 will get an extra incentive of ₹2,000. The Delhi government will also provide purchase incentives of 33% of up to ₹15,000 per vehicle to the first 5,000 e-cargo cycles buyers to support the city’s food delivery and e-commerce executives, a second government official said.

The incentives will be credited to the bank account of the buyer within 7-10 working days after the purchase, the official added.

The list of approved brands and models are available on Delhi transport department’s portal on electric vehicles (http://ev.delhi.gov.in). “The list will be updated as and when more brands and models get approval,” the second official said.

E-cycles can be largely categorised as passenger or cargo cycles. They are powered by chargeable batteries and have battery-assisted pedalling. Passenger cycles can be used for exercise and outing, while the cargo cycles can be used by e-commerce executives for delivery of food and other products. An e-cycle can travel up to 45 km on a single charge. The e-cycles can be charged at home with charging kits like mobile phones.

The starting price of passenger cycles range from ₹25,000- ₹28,000 while the cargo cycles cost anywhere between ₹42,0000 and ₹48,000.

Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi vice-chairperson Jasmine Shah said a very small section of people are using e-cycles but the Delhi government is bringing it to the mainstream, especially for the people associated with the delivery segment. “This will have a huge advantage in their employment opportunities. The people engaged in the home delivery business will no longer have to buy expensive two wheelers, but will be able to do their work by using e-cycle only,” said Shah.

Delhi currently has over 825 electric vehicle charging points and over 165 battery swapping stations where EV owners can exchange exhausted batteries with fully charged batteries. The AAP government is aggressively promoting transition to electric mobility and installation of EV infrastructure in a bid to curb air pollution.

