Delhi: 28-year-old raped, assaulted in Dwarka hotel; manager held

A 28-year-old woman was raped and assaulted allegedly by a man who reportedly held her captive in a hotel room in Dwarka after taking her there on the pretext of offering her a job.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident happened on Saturday and police had to break the glass door at the hotel entrance to rescue the woman who was locked up in the room by the accused before fleeing. Police said the woman suffered injuries to her face in the assault and may even lose her eyesight.

Police have arrested the hotel manager for facilitating the crime and not rescuing the woman despite hearing her screams for help from the balcony of the room she was locked in, said senior police officers associated with the case.

“The owner and other staffers of the hotel are absconding. Our teams are conducting raids to nab them as well as the prime suspect, identified as Ankit Sehrawat,” said a senior police officer, who did not want to be named.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Shankar Choudhary said that on Saturday, the Dwarka South police station received a call from a woman who alleged that she had suffered injuries to her eye after being assaulted by a man.

“One head constable contacted the woman and she shared her live location with him after informing him that she was in some hotel. The head constable reached the hotel in Sector-9 and found the main entrance of the hotel, a glass door, locked and chained from inside. The woman was screaming for help in the balcony of the hotel’s second floor,” said an officer.

When nobody opened the gate, police said the head constable broke the glass door using a stone and subsequently also broke open the door on the second-floor room to rescue the woman.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said the injured woman was admitted to a hospital and her statement was recorded.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that Sehrawat had contacted her on the pretext of providing her a job. She met him around 8pm on Saturday after which he took her to the hotel in Dwarka Sector 9 on a bike.

“She initially refused to enter the hotel but Sehrawat assured her that he knows everyone in the hotel.. Sehrawat took her to a room and forced her to drink alcohol. He raped the woman and even tried to strangle her. When she resisted, he injured her face and eye by hitting with an iron bracelet that he was wearing. He locked her inside the room and fled from the back door after noticing the police presence at the main entrance,” said an officer, quoting the woman’s statement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}