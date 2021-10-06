Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi: 9 snatchers among 116 anti-social elements arrested during special drive
delhi news

Delhi: 9 snatchers among 116 anti-social elements arrested during special drive

Published on Oct 06, 2021 12:02 AM IST
Delhi: 9 snatchers among 116 anti-social elements arrested during special drive
By HT Correspondent

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Tuesday said they arrested 116 anti-social elements, including nine snatchers, four thieves and an auto-lifter, in the northwest district in a 24-hour special combing and area dominance exercise code-named “Operation Sajag” carried out between Sunday and Monday.

Another 912 people were detained for indulging in suspicious activities and later released after verification, police said, adding that a total of 96 unclaimed vehicles, parked at unauthorised places, were also seized.

“The one-of-its-kind initiative that we have named ‘Operation Sajag’ was launched to keep a check on criminals and other anti-social elements to establish confidence among the public through higher visibility of police personnel on streets and residential neighbourhoods. During our 24-hour combing and area dominance drive, police personnel between the ranks of ACPs and constables remain in the field,” said deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Usha Rangnani.

Two of the nine snatchers, identified as Sumit and Himanshu, were involved in 30 and 29 crimes respectively, including snatching, theft and offences under the arms act, added the DCP.

RELATED STORIES

“The operation resulted in the arrest of two notorious snatchers, Sumit and Himansu, both from Bharat Nagar area, while they were fleeing after snatching the mobile phone of a man who was returning home on a cycle rickshaw. Another snatcher, Mehul, was caught with an iPhone that he had snatched from a passerby. Altogether, we caught nine snatchers in the operation,” said DCP Rangnani, adding that more such special drives will be carried out in the future.

Some of the district’s police staff were deployed at strategic locations for carrying out intensive checking of vehicles and individuals at police pickets.

Others moved on foot, on two-wheelers and in four-wheelers, keeping a watch on suspicious persons and their activities. The main focus areas were dark and vulnerable stretches, highways and Ring Road, slums, market places, parks and shopping malls, said the DCP.

