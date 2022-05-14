Delhi: Bail for Amanatullah Khan day after arrest
A Delhi court on Friday granted bail to the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan, arrested a day ago on charges of rioting and obstructing public servants from discharging their duty during an anti-encroachment drive, noting that there is “negligible chances” of him absconding.
Metropolitan magistrate (MM) Himanshu Tanwar in the bail order also noted that the police had not mentioned a reason for apprehending the legislator and five others.
Advocate Mohammad Irshad, who appeared for Amanatullah Khan, said the five suspects were also granted bail in separate orders.
The judge also said that there are few chances of Khan influencing witnesses, as the alleged victims are police officers themselves. He said that as an MLA, it was expected that Khan would make efforts to maintain the law and order.
“The fact that accused is no longer required for custodial interrogation, and considering a submission made on behalf of the accused and above stated facts and circumstances, application moved by the IO for judicial custody of the accused is hereby rejected and accused Amantullah Khan is granted bail,” the judge said.
The court also noted that the victims received no grievous injuries and said, “It is a fact that the accused person was carrying no weapons/ arms with him”.
The judge directed the AAP MLA not to tamper with evidence in the case, not to obstruct any public official in discharge of their public duty and shall not deliberately or intentionally act in a manner which may tend to delay the investigation and trial of the case.
It also directed him not to leave the country without the court’s permission.
Khan, along with five others, was arrested on Thursday in connection with a case registered at Kalindi Kunj Police station for allegedly obstructing public officials from discharging their official duty during a demolition drive in the Kanchan Kunj area near Madanpur Khadar.
He was produced before the duty magistrate on Thursday, who sent him to one-day judicial custody till Friday.
During the proceedings on Friday, the police sought 14 days of judicial custody for Khan, contending that he was involved in similar offences and he may influence the witnesses or disturb peace, if released on bail.
The prosecutor also argued that the matter is still pending for investigation and the probe is at an initial stage.
Khan’s counsel, senior advocate Ramesh Gupta, opposed the judicial remand application, arguing that his client had not done anything illegal, and was at the spot to lodge a protest without any arms.
In a statement released on Friday after Khan was granted bail, the AAP said, “Truth and justice prevailed over the BJP’s bigotry”.
While Khan did not respond to requests for comment, his wife Shafia Khan, in a tweet from his account, said, “The nefarious intentions of the BJP have been given a slap by the judiciary.”
Curbs on vehicle speed from June onwards to reduce accidents
Following this, speed interceptors will also be placed at all those stretches randomly for checking speeding, deputy commissioner of police traffic, Ravinder Singh Tomar said. The speed limit for cars on highways is 90 kilometre per hour (kmph), and for two-wheelers and heavy vehicles is 50kmph. On major municipal roads, it is 50kmph for cars and two-wheelers, and 30kmph for heavy vehicles. On state highways, it is 80kmph for cars, and 50kmph for two-wheelers and heavy vehicles.
14 city crematoriums to use biomass instead of wood for cremation
A mega Buddhist theme park, Buddhavanam, developed by the Telangana government at Nagarjunasagar on the banks of the Krishna river to attract international spiritual tourists, will be inaugurated on Saturday, project special officer Mallepalli Lakshmaiah said. Considered to be Asia's biggest Buddhist spiritual centre, Buddhavanam has come up on an 274-acre area at a cost of over ₹100 crore.
Anti-encroachment drive: Shops down shutters to protest Okhla MLA’s arrest
New Delhi: Shops and stores in Okhla remained closed on Friday in solidarity with Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan who was arrested on charges of rioting and obstructing public servants from discharging their duty during a demolition drive in southeast Delhi's Kanchan Kunj on Thursday. Late Thursday night, Khan's wife, Shafia, had requested residents of the locality to shut their shops to protest his arrest.
We’re not taking over Tulsi Niketan, says Ghaziabad civic body
Officials of the Ghaziabad municipal corporation on Friday said that it will not take over the 34-year-old Tulsi Niketan housing project near the Delhi border, but has given an in-principle nod to declare the three-decade old project as unsafe. Tulsi Niketan was developed by the Ghaziabad Development Authority in 1988 and comprises 2,292 flats, including about 250 flats belonging to the lower-income groups.
HC directs state to include woman police applicant rejected for male chromosome
Mumbai: The Bombay high court (HC) has directed the state police department to expedite the appointment of a woman who qualified for recruitment in the Nashik Rural police in 2018 but was denied a post after she failed a medical test which indicated that she had male chromosomes.
