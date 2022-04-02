Delhi: Bridging learning gap top concern at school parent-teacher meet
Delhi government schools on Saturday conducted a mega Parent Teacher’s Meeting (PTM) a day after all schools in the Capital reopened for the new academic session in the physical-only mode for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. During the session, teachers apprised parents of the efforts they would be taking in the next few days to bridge the learning deficit that was brought about by the pandemic.
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who holds the education portfolio, also interacted with some parents and students at a Delhi government school. Sisodia said that the pandemic-induced closure of schools had harmed education and adversely affected children’s ability to think and understand. Joint efforts by parents and teachers could help children cope with the post-pandemic situation better, he added.
“Parents and teachers are the two most important pillars responsible for the overall development of the child. Therefore, today’s Mega PTM was organised in all Delhi government schools for the betterment of the academic performance of the students. It was a great pleasure to see the kids in the classroom for the new academic session after two years,” Sisodia tweeted on Saturday.
He added that teachers were working hard on bridging the learning gap.
Around 400 of the 495 parents of students in classes 8 to 12 turned up for the PTM in Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya at Karol Bagh. Principal Ram Pravesh Mishra said students and parents were both asked to visit the school for the PTM for the first time since the pandemic. “With the end of Covid-19 norms, schools are making a fresh start now. Learning was badly affected in the past two years. Our focus now is to bring children back to the books and this will require cooperation from parents. Children have gotten used to phones and their attention span has reduced. We need to get them used to school as before while focusing on their writing skills,” said Mishra.
Parents who attended the PTM on Saturday said that they got the chance to discuss the progress of their children. Dharm Pal, whose children study in a government school, said the pandemic had disrupted learning and the teachers would accurately assess the learning deficit in the coming days. “Both parents and students are becoming more aware of the need of engaging with schools. There was no continuity in learning in the past two years. We were able to discuss these issues today and hope that the learning gaps will be addressed now,” said Pal.
Rama Sengar whose children study at Shaheed Amir Chand Government Sarvodaya Vidyalaya (SACGSV) in Civil Lines said that the PTM allowed parents to discuss specific concerns pertaining to their children with teachers. “My children will give their board exams soon. I discussed their progress with the teacher. The pandemic had derailed learning in the past two years so we are a little worried and have asked teachers to continue with revision sessions till the exams start,” said Sengar.
-
Cultural centre in Srinagar aims to bring focus on artisans
A unique initiative to showcase Kashmir's art and culture and the hands behind it is shaping up in the Valley. Like what Taj Khazana and Antaran did after coming together or Reliance has done through Swadesh, an old and prominent business house has started something on similar lines in Kashmir. Artisane is a French word meaning craftswoman. The construction is a fine example of architectural heritage of the Valley.
-
Cryptocurrency fraud: Pune court directs accused to deposit Rs20 lakh before being released on bail
PUNE Additional sessions judge, Pune, SS Gosavi has ordered Ganesh Shivkumar Sagar (47), a resident of Delhi, booked in connection with a cryptocurrency fraud to deposit ₹40 lakh within three months from the date of the temporary bail. Out of ₹40 lakh, the judge has ordered the accused to deposit ₹20 lakh immediately before his release.
-
In a first, SDMC crosses ₹1,000 crore in property tax collections
New Delhi: Despite the impact of the second and third Covid-19 waves last year, the annual property tax collection of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation has crossed the ₹1,000 crore mark for the first time in the financial year that ended on March 31. The civic body collected over ₹1,075 crore from 460,000 taxpayers this year, said Radha Krishan, the joint assessor and collector who heads the property tax department.
-
Cryptocurrency fraud: 1,137 bitcoins missing from wallets of cyber expert, ex-IPS officer
PUNE The cyber cell of Pune police has contended that 1,300 bitcoins are missing from the wallets of cyber expert Pankaj Ghode and former IPS officer Ravindra Patil in connection with the multicrore cryptocurrency fraud lodged at Shivajinagar cyber police station in Pune. According to the prevailing market rates on Saturday, one bitcoin was priced around ₹35.49 lakh.
-
Stores can offer 25% discount on liquor as Delhi govt eases norms
Liquor stores in Delhi have started offering discounts again on Saturday, a day after the government permitted them to offer up to 25% rebate. The Delhi government had disallowed discounts and promotional offers on February 28 after a rush of buyers led to unruly scenes and overcrowding at retail outlets in violation of Covid guidelines. The discounts were discontinued at a time when Delhi was likely to hold municipal polls in April.
