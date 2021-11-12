Delhi: DDA reopens registration for land pooling in 104 urban villages till Dec 24

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has reopened the registration of land owners in 104 urbanised villages under its land pooling policy till December 24, with officials saying that it is being done due to an amendment in the policy and declaration of nine new villages as development areas by the Delhi government.

“This has been done to allow land-owners to participate in the scheme. While these villages were notified in 2018, land owners here couldn’t participate as these were not declared as development areas. We have given people time for 45 days (from November 11) to register for land pooling,” said a senior DDA official.

Last month, the Delhi government notified nine villages -- Bankner, Holambi Kalan, Bhorgarh, Khera Kalan, Kureni, Mamoorpur, Narela, Mubarakpur Dabas and Barwala -- as development areas. These villages, which fall in the DDA’s planning zone P-I, are in addition to the 95 villages that were urbanised and declared development areas in 2017 for the policy.

A senior DDA official said that so far 6,930 hectares of land has been registered by people in all the villages. The land-owning agency has recently proposed amendments in the land pooling policy, which was notified in 2018.

Till now, only group housing complexes were allowed in land pooling areas for residential development.

“But now we have now allowed plotted development as well. For plotted development, the minimum area has to be 5,000 sqm and the size of plots will range between 100- 300sqm,” said a senior DDA official.

DDA has modified the development control norms for land pooling areas, making it mandatory for developer entities to provide walking and cycling networks. It has made it mandatory for all commercial, industrial, public and semi-public plots and vertical-mix plots, located on 24m or more wide roads, to have active frontages.

For the implementation of the land pooling policy, the DDA has identified 16 priority sectors in villages in north and north-west Delhi, including Pooth Kurd, Bawana, Daryapur Kalan, Nangal Thakran, Bazidpur Thakran, Akbarpurmazra, Tigipur, Mohammadpur Ramjanpur, Mukhmalpur, Jindpur, Gadi Khasro, Kadipur, Neelwal and Hiran Kudna.

The land-owning agency is doing an assessment of water demand in these sectors. “We roped in an agency last year in November to assess how much additional water will be required once new developments come up. We will share the report with the Delhi Jal Board,” said a DDA official.