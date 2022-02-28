Delhi: DMRC, CPWD sign pact for Central Vista ‘Metro loop’

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) under which the former will provide technical assistance and execute finishing and service works for construction of a loop corridor connecting the existing Metro network with the new Central Secretariat buildings coming up as part of the Central Vista revamp project.

Under the proposed plan, a Metro loop corridor of around 3 kilometres – connecting the four Central Secretariat buildings with the existing Central Secretariat Metro station -- will cater to those wishing to travel to these offices using the Metro.

The MoU was signed at the Metro Bhawan on Monday by DMRC’s director (business development) Pramit Kumar Garg with PS Chauhan, Additional Director General, CPWD, in the presence of DMRC’s managing director Dr Mangu Singh and other senior officials.

“Planning is being done with an expected rush of 20,000 passengers per hour during the morning and evening peak hours. The entire corridor will be underground,” said a DMRC spokesperson.

According to the MoU, DMRC will prepare the detailed project report (DPR) apart from finalising the horizontal and vertical alignment of the tracks and tunnels, and sizing of facilities like platforms, support services and maintenance facilities. DMRC will also appoint the detailed design consultant for the project. Meanwhile, CPWD will carry out the basic construction work of the structure.

DMRC will also execute all the other finishing and services works, including design and construction of control systems, signal systems, track work, rolling stock, electrical and maintenance works, officials said.

At present, DMRC is operating a Metro network of 391km with 286 Metro stations. As part of its phase four expansion, DMRC is engaged in the construction of 65km of new lines across three different corridors.