Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi: DTC bus runs over biker on Outer Ring Road; driver held after chase
delhi news

Delhi: DTC bus runs over biker on Outer Ring Road; driver held after chase

The driver tried to flee from the spot soon after the accident but a police constable chased and nabbed him
The injured biker was taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. (Picture for representation only)
The injured biker was taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. (Picture for representation only)
Published on Mar 22, 2022 04:59 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

A 45-year-old man was killed after a low-floor non-AC Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus hit his motorcycle on the Outer Ring Road flyover near Peeragarhi in outer Delhi on Saturday, said police.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer) Sameer Sharma said soon after the police control room received information about the accident, a police team reached the spot and rushed the injured biker, identified as Anil Kumar, to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

During inquiry, the DCP said, it was learnt that the bus driver, identified as Subhash Singh (40), was driving carelessly and ran over Kumar after he fell off the bike. Singh tried to flee the spot soon after the accident, but police constable Kularam, who was patrolling the area, chased and nabbed him.

“The driver was sent to a government hospital for medical examination to ascertain if he was driving the bus under the influence of alcohol. Though there was no smell of alcohol at the time of nabbing him, we are still awaiting his medical report,” said the DCP.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Dr Narendra Dabholkar was gunned down by two motorcycle-riding attackers on August 20, 2013. (AP FILE)

    Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

    Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.

  • Police said the district administration has invoked prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh. (Getty Images)

    1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops

    The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.

  • Hundreds of villagers went on a rampage and even torched four vehicles on the premises of Balthar police station, police said. (Getty Images)

    Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar

    On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.

  • Work underway near Bhalswa lake. (Sourced)

    Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up

    Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.

  • Vikas Kumar is an officer of the 1988 batch of the Indian Railway Traffic Service, and was earlier working as the executive director (operations) in the DMRC, prior to his current role as director (operations), DMRC. (Sourced)

    L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited

    Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out