Delhi: DTC bus runs over biker on Outer Ring Road; driver held after chase

A 45-year-old man was killed after a low-floor non-AC Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus hit his motorcycle on the Outer Ring Road flyover near Peeragarhi in outer Delhi on Saturday, said police.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer) Sameer Sharma said soon after the police control room received information about the accident, a police team reached the spot and rushed the injured biker, identified as Anil Kumar, to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

During inquiry, the DCP said, it was learnt that the bus driver, identified as Subhash Singh (40), was driving carelessly and ran over Kumar after he fell off the bike. Singh tried to flee the spot soon after the accident, but police constable Kularam, who was patrolling the area, chased and nabbed him.

“The driver was sent to a government hospital for medical examination to ascertain if he was driving the bus under the influence of alcohol. Though there was no smell of alcohol at the time of nabbing him, we are still awaiting his medical report,” said the DCP.