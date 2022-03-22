Delhi: DTC bus runs over biker on Outer Ring Road; driver held after chase
A 45-year-old man was killed after a low-floor non-AC Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus hit his motorcycle on the Outer Ring Road flyover near Peeragarhi in outer Delhi on Saturday, said police.
Deputy commissioner of police (outer) Sameer Sharma said soon after the police control room received information about the accident, a police team reached the spot and rushed the injured biker, identified as Anil Kumar, to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial hospital, where he was declared brought dead.
During inquiry, the DCP said, it was learnt that the bus driver, identified as Subhash Singh (40), was driving carelessly and ran over Kumar after he fell off the bike. Singh tried to flee the spot soon after the accident, but police constable Kularam, who was patrolling the area, chased and nabbed him.
“The driver was sent to a government hospital for medical examination to ascertain if he was driving the bus under the influence of alcohol. Though there was no smell of alcohol at the time of nabbing him, we are still awaiting his medical report,” said the DCP.
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
