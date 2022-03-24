Delhi: Financier linked with Tillu gang shot dead in Jaguar parked in Rohini

In a suspected gang war shooting, a 29-year-old private financer, believed to be an associate of jailed gangster Sunil Maan alias Tillu Tajpuriya, was shot dead by two men on a motorcycle, who opened fire at his Jaguar parked in outer Delhi’s Rohini Sector 16 on Wednesday night.

At least half a dozen bullets were fired at the car having a Chandigarh registration number, police said. The financer, identified as Shekhar Rana, was seated in the driver’s seat and was waiting for a woman friend, they said. One bullet grazed past his head while two pierced his ribcage and left thigh, the police said, adding that Rana was admitted to a private hospital where he succumbed to gunshot wounds early Thursday.

The shooting took place near a drain, located some distance from the flat where Rana’s woman friend, a widow, lived with her son, police said. The entire incident was witnessed by the woman’s son, who told his mother about it.

“The woman called the police at 9.58pm and said “her husband” was shot dead. Rana was found injured in the car. He was first taken to Baba Sahab Ambedkar hospital from where he was referred to a private hospital, where he succumbed to gunshot wounds. A case of murder was registered at the KN Katju Marg police station and several teams have been formed to identify and nab the killers,” said deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal.

Police said Rana was previously involved in eight cases of murder, robbery and a few under the Arms Act. His brother Ravinder Rana, who was also an alleged member of Tillu gang, was shot dead in Alipur area in April 2018, allegedly by members of a rival gang, including arch rivals Jitender Maan alias Gogi and Kuldeep Maan alias Fajja (both gangsters were killed in separate shootings between March and September last year).

Senior police officers suspect that Rana was killed allegedly by the associates of Gogi, who was shot dead in a courtroom at the Rohini Courts Complex on September 24, 2021, by two gunmen dressed as lawyers. They were later gunned down by the police team that had escorted Gogi to the court from Mandoli jail.

“Rana was on the hit-list of Gogi’s sympathisers because he had celebrated the killing of Gogi along with other Tillu gang members. The videos of the party had reached some key associates of Gogi who are lodged in different jails in Delhi and adjoining states. We have been receiving information that Gogi’s associates had planned to kill all those who were part of those celebrations,” said a police officer, who asked not to be named.

If the officer’s theory proves correct, then Rana would be the second member of Tillu gang to have been killed for celebrating Gogi’s killing. On October 11 last year, Tillu gang member Deepak alias Radhe was shot dead allegedly by four members of Gogi gang in Rohini’s Sector 15. All four suspects were later arrested by the Rohini district police. The rivalry between Gogi and Tillu gang has claimed over two dozen lives in over a decade, said a police officer closely associated with the investigations.

Rana’s father Inderjeet Singh, a farmer in Khera Khurd village near Alipur, said his son was living in Chandigarh and was into the business of setting up movie sets in Punjab. On Wednesday around 4am, Rana left for Delhi in a Jaguar that he had borrowed from his business partner.

“My son’s business partner had sent him to Delhi to arrange ₹10 lakh by mortgaging the luxury vehicle to a money lender. Sekhar met a money lender and he agreed to give him the money but refused to keep the vehicle, saying it was a costly luxury vehicle which he was in no position to take care of,” said Singh while waiting for Rana’s body after autopsy at the mortuary of Baba Sahab Ambedkar hospital on Thursday evening.

Singh said Rana had gone to collect the keys of his Rohini flat from the woman when he was shot dead. About the gang rivalry, Singh said he was not aware of it. He, however, said his other son was also shot dead on April 16, 2018.

