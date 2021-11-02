Delhi: Gopal Rai urges students to say no to crackers this Diwali

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Monday met schoolchildren and teachers as part of the government’s anti-firecracker campaign, and urged young students to educate their peers so that no one bursts cracker this year in their neighbourhoods.

“Diwali is coming and these days, fewer diyas (lamps) are lit and more crackers are burst. When these crackers go off, it is certainly nice to watch the lights and hear the sound, but along with the sound and lights, these crackers also produce smoke and poisonous gases that mix with the air. When we breathe in this air, all these toxins enter our bodies and harm the lungs. A lot of people find it hard to breathe in such circumstances, and the children and the elderly are especially at risk,” said Rai, while interacting with students on Monday.

Urging them to promise that this Diwali, Delhi will be lit with diyas and not crackers, Rai said this was a pledge to protect people’s lives.

“A lot of parents that I spoke to said they themselves did not like crackers but they couldn’t help bursting them since their children would insist. We have to remember that when the first Diwali was celebrated, there were no firecrackers; only diyas. All of us will celebrate a glorious Diwali this year, together and without any crackers. Spread this message and try to convince as many as you can,” Rai said.