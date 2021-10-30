Delhi: Inmate stabbed by two others inside Mandoli prison, dies

New Delhi: A 39-year-old prisoner inside Delhi’s Mandoli jail, who was stabbed by two inmates on Friday, succumbed to his injuries on Saturday afternoon, prison officers aware of the case details said.

The prison department has informed Delhi Police after which a case has been registered. Police said one of the attackers was Raghunath alias Vicky -- is a top gangster of the Rohit Chaudhary(RC) gang. The RC gang is infamous for contract killings, extortion and other crimes in south Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh. Police said Raghunath has at least 15 criminal cases against him, which include seven murders in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. He was arrested by the Delhi Police on March 7, 2020.

A jail officer said the deceased prisoner, Mahesh alias Mannu Singh. was lodged inside jail since 2014. Mahesh, who has at least two murders and extortion cases registered against him, was arrested from within prison last year for his alleged involvement in a case of extortion. On June 20, 202, the police arrested him from the jail and two others for allegedly threatening a central Delhi businessman from the jail premises to pay ₹20 lakh extortion money. In 2019, he also got his accomplices outside the jail to murder a Karol Bagh resident.

A Tihar jail spokesperson said Mahesh had an “old rivalry” with the two men inside the prison. Police are probing the circumstances that led to his death and the reason why the two murdered Mahesh..

Jail officers told police that on Friday morning, gangster Vicky and another prison Imran alias Golu, used an improvised weapon to stab Mahesh inside ward 3 of jail number 15 in Mandoli.

“Mahesh sustained stab wounds on his head. He was rushed to the jail hospital after which he was referred to the GTB hospital.in east Delhi. He succumbed to his injuries on Saturday,” the prison spokesperson said.

Delhi Police said they will record the statement of the accused. Police said Vicky is a close associate of gangster Ankit Gujjar, who was allegedly beaten to death inside Tihar earlier this year. Gujjar and Raghunath had murdered a local BJP leader named Vinod Pandit in 2014.