Delhi: Kasturba hospital docs to go on ‘pen-down strike’ over salary delays

The resident doctors association (RDA) of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation-run Kasturba hospital have announced a three-hour daily “pen-down strike” from Tuesday, and warned that it will turn into a full strike from Friday if their grievances, including on salary delays, are not addressed.

A strike notice issued by the RDA on Monday stated that doctors will undertake the “pen-down” strike between 9am and 12 noon from Tuesday. RDA president Dr Sunil Kumar said that routine and emergency services will be stopped from Friday. “Despite repeated strikes and assurances of regularisation of our salaries, no solid action has been taken by the higher authorities... The civic body had provided us a written assurance that the salaries will be paid on time but they have gone back on their word,” he said.

The strike notice has also demanded a hike in the dearness allowance that was scheduled to be implemented since July 2021. Dr Kumar said that both East and South Delhi municipal corporations have cleared the DA hike but the North MCD has cited a financial crisis to delay the implementation.

One of the biggest maternity hospitals in the Walled City, the 450-bed Kasturba hospital records over 16,000 child births every year. RDA members said that the hospital treats 400-500 patients each day.

The standing committee chairman of the north corporation Jogi Ram Jain said the corporation is trying its best to clear the outstanding dues of the healthcare workers. “We have recently issued the salaries for the month of September and the current pendency is only for October, which will be cleared soon. The protest seems politically motivated and the unions are being encouraged by Aam Aadmi Party to create chaos,” Jain said.

Leader of the opposition in North MCD Vikas Goyal said that the financial crisis in the corporation is due to misgovernance and corruption by BJP. “They keep blaming the AAP-led Delhi government for their financial crisis but they have carried out nothing in the last 15 years of rule in the MCD due to which they are unable to pay even the salaries of doctors and nurses,” he said.

The paramedic staff and nurses in the Hindu Rao hospital are also protesting due to the delays in salaries. HT had earlier reported that the contractor’s association in SDMC areas have announced a strike due to non-payment of dues.