Delhi: Liquor licensees may not have to set up two vends per zone
The Delhi government is likely to do away with the mandatory requirement to have two liquor vends in each municipal ward of Delhi, a move that was originally designed to ensure equitable access to liquor in all areas of the national capital. In the revised Delhi Excise Policy 2022-23, which is likely to be rolled out later this month, the mandatory requirement may be dropped, Delhi government officials in the know of the matter have said.
A cabinet note recently prepared by the finance department states that there are around 100 wards in Delhi that are either non-conforming or in which liquor vends cannot be opened due to restrictions imposed by the Excise Policy and Rules which lay down that “no retail vend can be opened within 100 metres of educational institutions, religious places, and hospitals”.
“In such a situation, keeping it mandatory to open two vends in each of the wards (Delhi has 272 municipal wards) is not practical and it has been recommended that the practice should be discontinued,” said an official, asking not to be named.
The cabinet note, which has been approved by deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia as the minister in-charge, said,“considering the constraints in opening of vends in non-conforming wards, the GoM (group of ministers) has recommended that the requirement of opening of mandatory two vends per ward may be discontinued and the licensee shall be allowed to open up to 27 retail vends in any of the conforming wards under the allotted zone jurisdiction.”
The 272 wards in the national capital are divided into 32 liquor zones, with each having about nine to 10 wards.Each zone is allowed a maximum of 27 retail vends and, on average, that works out to about three retail vends per ward. However, each zone operator is currently supposed to operate two ”mandatory vends” in each ward in a particular zone and the remaining vends are ”freehold vends” that can be operated anywhere within that zone.
Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, which okayed the opening of liquor vends in non-conforming areas, had triggered a backlash from the opposition parties, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress, with their leaders resorting to protests in different parts of the city against the move.
Some of the liquor vends could not be opened in non-conforming areas due to the protests, despite their owners finalising all formalities, .
Leader of the opposition in the Delhi assembly and BJP MLA Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said the government should roll back the entire policy and not just the “two mandatory vends in each ward” rule.
“Liquor outlets have been opened near religious places, schools and hospitals due to which there is anger among the people as they are facing trouble. The order of the Delhi government to open liquor shops in non-conforming areas was completely against the rules,” said Bidhuri.
Delhi Congress vice-president Abhishek Dutt said he had stopped the opening of a couple of liquor stores in the vicinity of religious places and non-conforming areas because they would have caused trouble to the people.“All those liquor stores that have opened within 100 metres of religious places, educational institutions and hospitals should be closed,” said Dutt.
IMD pushes heatwave alert in Delhi to Friday
New Delhi: Cyclone Asani in the Bay of Bengal cooled temperatures in the capital with moist easterly and south-easterly winds, and delayed a heatwave across northern India that was expected from Tuesday. A heatwave is now likely on Friday, when the maximum temperature could rise to around 42C at Safdarjung and over 44C in some parts of Delhi, the India Meteorological Department has predicted. Delhi saw a low of 28C, three notches above normal.
SC stays contempt action against Noida CEO
The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the arrest of Noida 's chief executive officer (CEO) Ritu Mahshwari, against whom a non-bailable warrant was issued by the Allahabad high court last week in connection with a contempt case. A bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana and comprising justices JK Maheshwari and Hima Kohli, passed a brief directive staying the high court order, and listed Maheshwari's appeal for a hearing on Wednesday.
Delhi Police arrests absconding criminal from Punjab
New Delhi: Acting on a tip-off, the special cell of Delhi Police recently arrested a 23-year-old criminal, allegedly an active member of the dreaded Neeraj Bawania and Naveen Bali gang and wanted in a murder case, from Amritsar in Punjab. Police said the accused, Ashish a resident of Bawana, alias Ashu, was absconding since Februarythis year, when a murder case was registered against Ashish at the Bawana police station.
Delhi BJP: Rename roads named after Mughal kings
New Delhi: After asking the Delhi government to rename 40 villages, BJP's state unit chief Adesh Gupta on Tuesday wrote to the New Delhi Municipal Council to rename six roads named after Mughal rulers in the Lutyens' Delhi area, including Akbar Road and Tughlaq Road, claiming that these are “symbols of slavery”. Babar and Humayun Road, Gupta said, should be renamed as Khudiram Bose Lane and Maharishi Balmiki Road respectively.
HC grants interim bail to Azam in enemy property case
PRAYAGRAJ: The Allahabad high court on Tuesday granted interim bail to Samajwadi Party leader and MP Mohd Azam Khan in a case registered under enemy property law.
