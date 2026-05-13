Delhi: Man arrested for kidnapping, assaulting excise dept staffer

NEW DELHI: A 34-year-old man who had allegedly kidnapped and assaulted an on-duty excise department staffer in northwest Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh area, has been arrested by the Delhi Police crime branch, police said on Tuesday.

According to police the case relates to an incident on the intervening night of February 22 and 23.

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Police identified the accused as Sahab Singh, a Haryana resident, who had been on the run for nearly three months. Police apprehended him near the Dhaula Kuan bus stand on Sunday.

According to police the case relates to an incident on the intervening night of February 22 and 23, when the complainant––a staff member of the Delhi excise department––was allegedly assaulted and abducted during official duty. (where?)

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (crime) Aditya Gautam said that the accused, along with his associates forcibly abducted the complainant in a car and took him to Bahalgarh in Haryana, where he was subjected to further assault. (A line on how the official was released)

Police said three of his co-accused were arrested earlier, but Singh had remained absconding despite repeated raids, prompting proceedings under Section 84 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

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{{^usCountry}} “A specific and credible input regarding the accused’s movement near Dhaula Kuan was received by the team,” DCP Gautam said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “A specific and credible input regarding the accused’s movement near Dhaula Kuan was received by the team,” DCP Gautam said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Investigators said that Singh played an “active and direct role” in the kidnapping and assault. DCP Gautam further said the accused is a “habitual offender” with involvement in five criminal cases across Delhi and Haryana, including cases related to kidnapping, rape, assault, human trafficking and excise violations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigators said that Singh played an “active and direct role” in the kidnapping and assault. DCP Gautam further said the accused is a “habitual offender” with involvement in five criminal cases across Delhi and Haryana, including cases related to kidnapping, rape, assault, human trafficking and excise violations. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The accused has been remanded to judicial custody, police added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The accused has been remanded to judicial custody, police added. {{/usCountry}}

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