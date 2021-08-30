Delhi: Man killed while trying to break up fight between son and a boy in Kalyanpuri; 1 apprehended

A 34-year-old man was killed when he tried to intervene in an argument between his son and another boy on Saturday night in east Delhi’s Kalyanpuri. Police said the man was trying to stop the boy from hitting his son, when he allegedly got punched by the boy multiple times and he collapsed as a result. Both boys are minors, police said

Police said the control room received a call from Kalyanpuri around 9pm, wherein the caller said his brother, 34-year-old Mahesh (police did not reveal his last name), fell unconscious after being beaten up by a boy. A police team rushed to the spot where they were told that Mahesh was taken to a hospital. At the hospital, police were told that the man was declared brought dead.

According to police, Mahesh’s elder son was out playing with his friends when an altercation broke out between him and one of the boys. Hearing them fight, Mahesh stepped out to intervene but the boy punched him in the chest. When the locals stepped in to stop them, the boy left for his house nearby.

Meanwhile, Mahesh fell unconscious after which he was taken to a local hospital nearby from where he was shifted to a private hospital in Patparganj area, where he was declared brought dead. Police said a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered and the suspect juvenile was apprehended.