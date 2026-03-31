Delhi: Man slips, falls on train track in Vishwavidyalaya Metro stn
Metro services were briefly disrupted after a 52-year-old man fell onto the tracks at Vishwavidyalaya station; he was hospitalized but is stable.
Metro services were briefly impacted on Monday after a 52-year-old man accidentally slipped and fell on the metro train track at Vishwavidyalaya Metro station.
Police said they received a call regarding the incident. The man was left injured and taken to the hospital, soon after by the metro staff.
Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (metro) Bharat Reddy said, “Information was received about a man who had jumped on the track. Staff was immediately sent there and it was found that the passenger has already been taken to the Hindu Rao Hospital. At the hospital, the passenger said he fell on the track as he lost his balance. He stated that he unknowingly went too close to the edge of the platform.”
Police identified the man as Anil Kumar, 52, resident of Karawal Nagar, Delhi.
Police said that metro services were restored to normal within a few minutes. However, commuters at the Yellow Line posted videos on X alleging a long delay.
A Delhi Metro official said services were briefly impacted for around 30 minutes.
A CISF official confirmed the incident and said, “Both CISF and Delhi Metro staff rushed to the platform and were quick to assist and pull up the individual. There was only a brief impact to the metro operations,” said the official.
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