Delhi-NCR groups resume hiking, cycling, in the new normal

By Naina Arora, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:23 PM IST

The pandemic, made everyone miss working out outdoors, and cycling, walking, running in groups. But as soon as phases of Unlock began, groups were formed to exercise together albeit with safety precautions; and those groups that existed even in the pre-pandemic times, became more active. Some of the groups in Delhi-NCR share how they are working out in smaller groups with precautions in the new normal.

Treasure hunt in forests

Hiking every Sunday to Aravalli forests is a group, Moon Walkers of Gurgaon, which sprouted during the pandemic. “The group was formed by a few hardcore walking enthusiasts, to be away from city’s hustle bustle and to indulge in some forest bathing. We’ve explored some beautiful trails in the forests of Bhondsi, Rithoj, Damdama, Mangar, Sehjawas, Khor, Panikot, and Asola Bhatti,” says Prabhat Verma, founder of the group.

Long hikes every alternate week

Cycling Musketeers is another Gurugram-based group that mushroomed during the lockdown. Sarika Panda Bhatt, one of the group members, says, “We generally have bigger group walks and rides on weekends for about 50km. On weekdays, three-four of us either walk or cycle in and around the city; sometimes we do about 25-30km, or a 5km run at Aravallis. But we try to cycle at least three days a week and go for a long hike every alternate week.”

No hugs or handshakes!

Rajiva Lochan Singh, founder of Noida-based Joggers and Walkers Club, says, “The most important learning for us in the pandemic has been to better our immune system, which needs exercising. But the main problem is social distancing! We took to cycling in the unlock days wearing masks, and gradually returned to walking and running. Now four-five of us ride three times a week. On Sundays we opt for long-distance rides, and rest of the days we do mid segment rides, for 30 to 40kms. We’ve still not resumed group runs, and as soon we come back home, we sanitise our shoes, wash hands, and put clothes for washing in one corner. Missing how we could earlier hug or shake hands!”

Kms after many months

The group Noida Expressway Walker had stopped group walks in the third week of March last year. Pradeep Panda, founder of the group, says, “In September 2020 we restarted walks maintaining social distancing. Many members have joined back now as they know the importance of group walking. A 10km walk is common for most. Occasionally we do 15km, 18km and 21km walks. Due to fog, we shifted our walks to afternoon two months back, and encourage all age categories to adopt walking as their regular fitness activity. We hope to motivate others to restart walking.”

Author tweets @NainaArora8

