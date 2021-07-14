Delhi-NCR may see ‘normal to slightly below normal’ monsoon this year: IMD

Light to moderate rainfall is expected to continue intermittently in various parts of the city through Wednesday, after the monsoon finally entered the national capital on Tuesday after a delay of 16 days.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s regional weather forecasting centre, said that Delhi is likely to receive “light to moderate” rain on Wednesday but temperatures are expected to be 1-2 degrees higher than Tuesday.

Srivastava added that Delhi-NCR may see a “normal to slightly below normal” monsoon this year.

“There are various meteorological parameters such as easterly winds and monsoon trough, among others, a combination of which determines the intensity of the rainfall received in a particular area. Looking at the current parameters, it could be predicted that Delhi may have a near normal monsoon,” he said.

“After July 14, the rain activity may slow down. It is expected to intensify again from July 17-19. Around this time, the monsoon trough is likely to shift northwards, passing over northern parts of Rajasthan, south Haryana and parts of Uttar Pradesh,” said Srivastava.

“The normal day temperature for this time of the year is around 35 degrees Celsius. The day temperature may rise slightly over the next two days but is again likely to drop around July 17-19 with rainfall activity,” he said.

IMD recordings show that on the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday, the Safdarjung observatory received 0.4mm rainfall and the Palam weather station got 0.2mm rainfall.