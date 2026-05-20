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Delhi-NCR transporters strike for three days

Transporters in Delhi-NCR will strike for three days starting May 21, protesting a hike in environment cess and a proposed ban on older vehicles.

Published on: May 20, 2026 04:20 am IST
By Snehil Sinha
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Transporters across Delhi-NCR will suspend operations for three days starting May 21 after the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) called for a strike against a recent hike in environment compensation cess (ECC) on commercial vehicles and a proposed ban on older vehicles entering the Capital.

Delhi-NCR transporters strike for three days

In a statement on Tuesday, AIMTC said more than 68 transport unions in Delhi-NCR had decided to join the strike, alleging that measures introduced by the Delhi government and the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) would impact transport operators and supply chains across the region.

The protest follows a revision in the ECC structure for commercial vehicles entering Delhi. Effective April 19, the cess on light commercial vehicles and two-axle trucks was increased from 1,400 to 2,000, while the levy on three-axle and heavier vehicles was raised from 2,600 to 4,000. The government also approved a 5% annual increase in the fee.

Separately, CAQM has proposed banning the entry of BS-4 and older commercial vehicles into Delhi-NCR from November 1, 2026, as part of efforts to cut vehicular pollution and divert non-destined traffic to peripheral expressways and highways.

AIMTC warned that while the proposed three-day strike was “symbolic”, failure to address the transporters’ concerns could lead to a larger and indefinite suspension of transport operations in Delhi-NCR.

Amid the escalating standoff, Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday that he was hopeful of resolving the issue after discussions with Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta.

 
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