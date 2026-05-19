Delhi-NCR imposes GRAP-1 anti-pollution curbs as AQI turns ‘poor’ in May

With Delhi’s air quality slipping into the “poor” category, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Tuesday enforced Stage-I measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the entire National Capital Region (NCR). Delhi-NCR imposes GRAP-I anti-pollution curbs as AQI turns ‘poor’ in May

Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 208 on May 19, placing it in the “poor” category, while forecasts by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and IITM indicated that air quality is likely to remain in the same range over the coming days.

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The CAQM said all actions under Stage-I of the existing GRAP framework will be implemented with immediate effect and monitored closely by agencies concerned to prevent any further deterioration in air quality levels.

Authorities have also been directed to intensify anti-pollution measures and maintain strict vigilance, while citizens have been urged to follow the GRAP Stage-I citizen charter.

Key restrictions of Stage -1 GRAP? Stage-1 of GRAP focuses on cutting pollution at its source, especially from dust, vehicles, and industrial emissions. The following restrictions are now in place across the National Capital Region: