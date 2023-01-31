Delhi-NCR weather: Dense fog in Delhi day after heavy rain, temp at 9.9 degrees

A day after witnessing heavy rainfall a dense fog engulfed the national capital Tuesday, with the minimum temperature dropping to 9.9 degrees Celsius. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi is expected to witness 'moderate fog' today.

In view of foggy conditions, the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) issued an advisory for its passengers. "Low visibility procedures are in progress at Delhi Airport. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information," the airport said.

The airport also, however, said flight operations are running normally at this time.

Meanwhile, the overall air quality in the national capital has improved with the AQI (Air Quality Index) at 193. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), air quality is in the 'moderate' category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

The IMD on Monday predicted a drop in Delhi-NCR minimum temperatures over the next few days. "The effect of continuous snowfall in hilly areas will be seen in the plains due to which there may be a temperature drop in the coming days. No cold wave effect would be observed. There may be a drop in temperature by two to three degrees in coming days, including Delhi-NCR, due to which cold may increase," an official told news agency ANI.

"In areas like Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh, over 60 millimeters of snowfall has been observed... in states like Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi-NCR, heavy to moderate rainfall was recorded," the official added.

(With inputs from ANI)