25 school students among 29 injured after multiple vehicles collide on Delhi flyover

At least 29 people including 25 students were injured after multiple vehicles collided in Delhi’s IP Estate area on Monday morning. A total of seven vehicles including four school buses were involved in the accident on the Salimgarh flyover around 11 am.

Other than students, three school staff and a public person were also injured, the police officials said.

Shweta Chauhan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) said that following a PCR call, the police reached the spot where ‘four buses, one auto, one car, and one motorcycle were found in accidental condition’. “There were 216 school students in all four buses. About 25 students/children and 3 school staff and 1 public person were injured in this accident. The injured were rushed to the Lok Nayak Hospital in several PCR vans where they are currently undergoing treatment,” Chauhan said, adding that legal action was being taken accordingly.

Visuals from the accident spot showed grave damage to the vehicles. One of the buses involved in the crash faced heavy damage on its front with a completely shattered windshield. The auto and private car also took a hit, the visuals showed.

(With bureau inputs)

