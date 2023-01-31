Delhi’s air quality improves as AQI remains in ‘moderate’ category: IMD

Delhi’s air quality improved as the air quality index (AQI) was in the ‘moderate’ category on Tuesday morning, with a reading of 183 recorded at 10am. In comparison, Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) on Monday was 207 (poor).

The improvement in Delhi’s air comes on the back of strong winds and moderate showers in the last 24 hours.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast strong surface winds of 25-35 km/hr over Delhi until February 2, following the withdrawal of the western disturbance which was influencing north India.

“When a western disturbance withdraws, wind speeds tend to pick up and we can expect wind speeds of 25-35 km/hr from Tuesday until Thursday. Delhi will see clear skies during the day as well, as the moisture content will start reducing in the air,” said an IMD official.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 9.9°C on Tuesday morning, which is 0.3 degrees lower than Monday’s minimum of 10.2°C.

With cold northwesterly winds returning, the minimum may fall by another degree or so over the next 48 hours.

“The minimum can be around 8-9°C, but even with clear skies, a significant drop is not expected,” the official said.

Delhi’s maximum temperature is expected to rise on Tuesday and will be around 22°C.

Delhi’s maximum temperature on Monday was 18.9°C, which was three degrees below normal, while it was even lower, at 17.2°C on Sunday.

This will be the second ‘moderate’ air day of the month now, with Delhi also recording another moderate air day on January 25, when the AQI was 160.

It was Delhi’s cleanest air day in over three months, with the national Capital last recording a lower AQI back on October 14 (154).

Moderate air days are a fairly rare occurrence for Delhi in winter, with the city recording one prior to January 25, on December 15. No ‘moderate’ air day was recorded in November.

Forecasts show Delhi’s AQI is likely could rise back to the ‘poor’ category once again in the next 24 hours.

“Delhi’s AQI will be in the ‘poor’ category on January 31 while it will improve on February 1 and 2, it will still be in the ‘poor’ category,” said the early warning system (EWS) for Delhi, a forecasting model under the ministry of earth sciences.