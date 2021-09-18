Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi: Police arrest two for extorting people by threatening to post 'objectionable videos and photos'
delhi news

Delhi: Police arrest two for extorting people by threatening to post ‘objectionable videos and photos’

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 18, 2021 12:19 AM IST
Police arrested the two men from Rajasthan. (Picture for representation only)

New Delhi: The police on Friday said they arrested two men from Rajasthan for extorting money from over 250 people after threatening to post “objectionable videos and photographs” of them on social media.

Deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said that on July 1, one Bhupendra Kumar filed a complaint alleging that he was being threatened into paying 15,000 after befriending a woman, who went by the name Komal Sharma, on a social media platform.

Kumar approached the police and a case was registered at the Begampur police station. The district’s cyber cell was asked to identify and nab the suspects.

Investigators identified the suspects and traced them to Bharatpur in Rajasthan. A team travelled to the state and arrexted Jahil (25), and Minaj (23), and seized three cellphones. from them.

“The two confessed to extorting money from over 250 people. We are trying to verify their claims and identify the victims,” added DCP Tayal

