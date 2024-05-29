 'Delhi's 52.9°C temperature could be due to error': IMD says it will examine data | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
New Delhi
'Delhi's 52.9°C temperature could be due to error': IMD says it will examine data

ByHT News Desk
May 29, 2024 08:50 PM IST

Kiren Rijiju said the temperature reported in Delhi is very unlikely and not official.

The India Meteorological Department said the maximum temperature of 52.9°C recorded by Delhi's Mungeshpur Automatic Weather Station could be due to error in the sensor of the local factor which IMD will examine. Earth Sciences minister Kiren Rijiju took to X and said the temperatures were not official. "Temperature of 52.3°C in Delhi is very unlikely. Our senior officials in IMD have been asked to verify the news report. The official position will be stated soon," Rijiju wrote.

Delhi's Mungeshpur witnessed a record temperature of 52.9°C the highest ever recorded in the national capital.(PTI)
Delhi's Mungeshpur witnessed a record temperature of 52.9°C the highest ever recorded in the national capital.(PTI)

Follow Delhi weather live updates

The record came amid an ongoing phase of sweltering heat in the national capital with the mercury remaining above 44°C for the past few days. A brief respite followed the heat as it rained in parts of Delhi in the afternoon.

The reading of Safdarjung centre is considered the official temperature of Delhi which stood at 46.8°C. AWSs are automatic weather stations where the observations are made and transmitted automatically. No other AWS, including Pragati Maidan, IGNOU, Ayanagarm Pitampura, Najafgarh, on Wednesday reported 50+ temperature.

"The maximum temperature over Delhi NCR varied from 45.2° to 49.1°C in different parts of city, Mungeshpur reported 52.9°C as an outlier compared to other stations. It could be due to error in the sensor or the local factor. IMD is examining the data and sensors," the IMD clarified in a press statement.

Temperatures recorded at all Delhi weather stations on Wednesday.
Temperatures recorded at all Delhi weather stations on Wednesday.

"Maximum temperature of today, i.e. 29th May, 2024 has fallen over Delhi at many places compared to yesterday. It has rained at many places in Delhi in the afternoon resulting in further fall of temperature. Heat wave conditions will reduce during next 2 – 3 days due to gradual fall in temperature in association with approaching western disturbance, rainfall/thunderstorm and southwesterly wind blowing from Arabian Sea to northwest India," it said making a general observation about Delhi's temperature.

 

Skymet's Mahesh Palawat said observation by AWS may not be always correct and for Delhi temperature Safdarjung in the benchmark.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Delhi. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Cities / Delhi / 'Delhi's 52.9°C temperature could be due to error': IMD says it will examine data
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
