'Delhi's 52.9°C temperature could be due to error': IMD says it will examine data

The India Meteorological Department said the maximum temperature of 52.9°C recorded by Delhi's Mungeshpur Automatic Weather Station could be due to error in the sensor of the local factor which IMD will examine. Earth Sciences minister Kiren Rijiju took to X and said the temperatures were not official. "Temperature of 52.3°C in Delhi is very unlikely. Our senior officials in IMD have been asked to verify the news report. The official position will be stated soon," Rijiju wrote. Delhi's Mungeshpur witnessed a record temperature of 52.9°C the highest ever recorded in the national capital.(PTI)

The record came amid an ongoing phase of sweltering heat in the national capital with the mercury remaining above 44°C for the past few days. A brief respite followed the heat as it rained in parts of Delhi in the afternoon.

The reading of Safdarjung centre is considered the official temperature of Delhi which stood at 46.8°C. AWSs are automatic weather stations where the observations are made and transmitted automatically. No other AWS, including Pragati Maidan, IGNOU, Ayanagarm Pitampura, Najafgarh, on Wednesday reported 50+ temperature.

"The maximum temperature over Delhi NCR varied from 45.2° to 49.1°C in different parts of city, Mungeshpur reported 52.9°C as an outlier compared to other stations. It could be due to error in the sensor or the local factor. IMD is examining the data and sensors," the IMD clarified in a press statement.

"Maximum temperature of today, i.e. 29th May, 2024 has fallen over Delhi at many places compared to yesterday. It has rained at many places in Delhi in the afternoon resulting in further fall of temperature. Heat wave conditions will reduce during next 2 – 3 days due to gradual fall in temperature in association with approaching western disturbance, rainfall/thunderstorm and southwesterly wind blowing from Arabian Sea to northwest India," it said making a general observation about Delhi's temperature.

Skymet's Mahesh Palawat said observation by AWS may not be always correct and for Delhi temperature Safdarjung in the benchmark.