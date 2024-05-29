Delhi Weather Live Updates: Capital sees extreme heat at 52.3 deg Celsius; light drizzle follows
Delhi Weather Live Updates: Delhi on Wednesday recorded a maximum of 52.3 degrees Celsius, the highest ever in the city. The record high temperature was recorded in the Delhi suburb of Mungeshpur as an unprecedented heat wave continues to adversely affect northwestern India. The announcement about the record-breaking heat was followed by a sudden change in the weather as light rainfall was reported from several part of the national capital....Read More
Meanwhile, authorities in New Delhi have also warned of the risk of water shortages as the capital swelters in record-high temperatures. Delhi water minister Atishi has called for "collective responsibility" to stop wasteful water use and also announced a fine of ₹2000.
Power demand at record-high
With temperatures soaring, Delhi's peak power demand is up at an all-time high of 8,302 MW at 15:36:32 hours on Wednesday, according to power discom officials.
It is the first time in the history of the national capital that its power demand has crossed the 8,300-MW mark.
What is the reason behind such high temperatures in Delhi?
Rain respite in Delhi-NCR
Several part of the Delhi-NCR experienced a much-needed respite from the sweltering heat as rain showers brought relief to the region after the national capital recorded its highest-ever temperature.
