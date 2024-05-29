Delhi Weather Live Updates: Capital sees extreme heat at 52.3 deg Celsius; light drizzle follows

Delhi Weather Live Updates: Men cover their head with cloth on a hot summer afternoon in New Delhi on May 29, 2024.

Delhi Weather Live Updates: Delhi on Wednesday recorded a maximum of 52.3 degrees Celsius, the highest ever in the city. The record high temperature was recorded in the Delhi suburb of Mungeshpur as an unprecedented heat wave continues to adversely affect northwestern India. The announcement about the record-breaking heat was followed by a sudden change in the weather as light rainfall was reported from several part of the national capital....Read More

On the record temperature in the capital, An IMD official explained that the city's outskirts are the first areas to be hit by hot winds from Rajasthan.

"Parts of Delhi are particularly susceptible to the early arrival of these hot winds, worsening the already severe weather. Areas like Mungeshpur, Narela and Najafgarh are the first to experience the full force of these hot winds," he said.

Meanwhile, authorities in New Delhi have also warned of the risk of water shortages as the capital swelters in record-high temperatures. Delhi water minister Atishi has called for "collective responsibility" to stop wasteful water use and also announced a fine of ₹2000.