Heatwave alert: Crucial Do's and Don'ts as Delhi records 52.3 degrees Celsius

Amid severe heatwave in northwest and central India, mercury has been soaring to 50 degrees Celsius in several parts of Rajasthan and other states. On Wednesday, Delhi's Mungeshpur registered a maximum temperature of 52.3 degrees Celsius, the highest ever recorded in the city, officials said. Amid the heatwave in north India, mercury has been soaring to 50 degrees Celsius in several parts of Rajasthan and other states.(File photo)

Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in several parts of the country on May 31. "Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions likely in few parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi and heatwave conditions likely in isolated pockets of West Uttar Pradesh,Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha on 31st May 2024," India Meteorological Department said on Wednesday.

Several parts of the country are also facing tremendous strain on water resources. In Delhi, a fine of ₹2000 will be imposed on water-wasting activities like washing vehicles with a hose and using domestic water supply for construction and commercial purposes.

As per the website of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and other government departments, here are the do's and don'ts to survive the heatwave.

Do's

Drink water regularly, even when not thirsty

If you feel unwell, cosult a doctor immediately.

Use Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS), homemade drinks like lemon water, buttermilk, etc. which help to rehydrate the body.

Wear lightweight, light-coloured, loose, and porous cotton clothes.

When going out in the sun, use sunscreen, umbrella/hat, protective goggles etc.

Give pets/animals plenty of water to drink and provide roof covering to their shelters

Keep your dwelling cool by using fans/ACs, curtains or sunshade and open windows at night.

Eat seasonal fruits and vegetables with high water content like water melon, musk melon, orange, cucumber, bottle gourd etc.

Don'ts