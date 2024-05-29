Delhi water crisis deepens, 2,000 fine for these activities | 8 points

Delhi water crisis: The Delhi government on Wednesday said wasting water amid a water crisis and intense heatwave in the national capital would invite a ₹2,000 penalty. People collect drinking water from a tanker on a hot summer day at Vivekanand camp in New Delhi on May 28.(PTI)

The announcement was made by Delhi minister Atishi, who also urged residents to use the water rationally.

“There is an acute heatwave in Delhi and a shortage of water supply since Haryana is not releasing Delhi's share of water. Under these circumstances, the conservation of water becomes extremely important,” an order signed by the Delhi minister said.

"However, it has been seen that there is serious wastage of water in many of Delhi. There are also illegal connections taken by construction sites and commercial establishments, from water supply meant for domestic use. There is a need to crack down on this misuse of water," it added.

The Delhi government said that it directed the Delhi Jal Board CEO to deploy 200 teams across Delhi to crack down on car washing with pipers, water tank overflows, and the use of domestic water supply for construction or commercial purposes.

"These teams shall be deployed from 8 am tomorrow (May 30) and shall impose a fine of ₹2,000 on anyone found wasting water and shall disconnect any illegal water connection on construction sites or commercial establishments," the government added.

Delhi water crisis: Here's what you need to know

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party government in New Delhi has accused the BJP-ruled Haryana of not releasing Delhi's share of water since May 1.

On Tuesday, Delhi water minister Atishi said that many areas in Delhi are grappling with water shortage and that the Delhi government is constantly talking to Haryana about the issue.

A view of Yamuna River at Vikas Marg in New Delhi on May 27.(Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

"Haryana has stopped the release of Delhi's share of water. The water level at Wazirabad was 674.5 feet on May 1. This is the average level that should be maintained. Last year, in April, May, and June, the minimum level was maintained at 674.5 feet," Atishi said.

She also issued an appeal to the people saying that it is the responsibility of all Delhiites to save water.