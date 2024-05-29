Delhi water crisis deepens, ₹2,000 fine for these activities | 8 points
Delhi water crisis: The water shortage in Delhi comes as the city is reeling from a heatwave, with temperatures touching 50 degrees Celcius in several parts.
Delhi water crisis: The Delhi government on Wednesday said wasting water amid a water crisis and intense heatwave in the national capital would invite a ₹2,000 penalty.
The announcement was made by Delhi minister Atishi, who also urged residents to use the water rationally.
“There is an acute heatwave in Delhi and a shortage of water supply since Haryana is not releasing Delhi's share of water. Under these circumstances, the conservation of water becomes extremely important,” an order signed by the Delhi minister said.
"However, it has been seen that there is serious wastage of water in many of Delhi. There are also illegal connections taken by construction sites and commercial establishments, from water supply meant for domestic use. There is a need to crack down on this misuse of water," it added.
Also Read | Delhi govt ‘rationalises’ water supply to city
The Delhi government said that it directed the Delhi Jal Board CEO to deploy 200 teams across Delhi to crack down on car washing with pipers, water tank overflows, and the use of domestic water supply for construction or commercial purposes.
"These teams shall be deployed from 8 am tomorrow (May 30) and shall impose a fine of ₹2,000 on anyone found wasting water and shall disconnect any illegal water connection on construction sites or commercial establishments," the government added.
Delhi water crisis: Here's what you need to know
- The ruling Aam Aadmi Party government in New Delhi has accused the BJP-ruled Haryana of not releasing Delhi's share of water since May 1.
- The Delhi government said it could approach the Supreme Court if the city's supply of Yamuna water does not improve in the coming days.
- On Tuesday, Delhi water minister Atishi said that many areas in Delhi are grappling with water shortage and that the Delhi government is constantly talking to Haryana about the issue.
- "Haryana has stopped the release of Delhi's share of water. The water level at Wazirabad was 674.5 feet on May 1. This is the average level that should be maintained. Last year, in April, May, and June, the minimum level was maintained at 674.5 feet," Atishi said.
- She also issued an appeal to the people saying that it is the responsibility of all Delhiites to save water.
- “I appeal to all Delhites, whether your area has water shortage or not, please use water supply rationally... Whoever is getting sufficient water, should not use it wastefully. I appeal to everyone to not wash their cars with open pipes...” Atishi said.
- The water crisis in Delhi comes as the city is reeling from a heatwave, with temperatures touching 50 degrees Celcius in several parts.
- On Tuesday, at least three weather stations in Delhi registered maximum temperatures of 49 degrees Celsius or higher. Mungeshpur and Narela recorded 49.9 degrees, followed by Najafgarh at 49.8 degrees, according to the IMD. These temperatures marked the highest ever recorded in Delhi.
Get Current Updates on India News, Elections Result, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail