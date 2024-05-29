Delhi swelters under record 52.3°C heat, breaking all-time high

Temperatures in India's capital surged to a record-breaking 52.3 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). This extreme heat was recorded in the Delhi suburb of Mungeshpur, marking the first time the temperature has breached the 50°C threshold in the city's history. Delhi heat: The weather station in Mungeshpur recorded 52.3 degrees Celsius temperature.(HT Photo/Praveen Kumar)

The weather station in Mungeshpur recorded 52.3 degrees Celsius temperature, while Narela recorded 47.9 degrees Celsius at 2.30pm.

On Tuesday, the weather station in the northwest Delhi locality recorded 49.9 degrees Celsius.

An IMD official told PTI, this is the highest-ever maximum temperature recorded so far in Delhi.

IMD regional head Kuldeep Srivastava said the city's outskirts are the first areas to be hit by hot winds from Rajasthan, reported PTI.

"Parts of Delhi are particularly susceptible to the early arrival of these hot winds, worsening the already severe weather. Areas like Mungeshpur, Narela and Najafgarh are the first to experience the full force of these hot winds," he said.

Mahesh Palawat, the vice president of Meteorology and Climate Change at Skymet Weather, said, "In open areas with vacant land, there is increased radiation. Direct sunlight and lack of shade make these regions exceptionally hot."

"When wind blows from the west, it affects these areas first. As they are on the outskirts, temperatures rise rapidly," Palawat added.

The IMD’s forecast paints a grim picture for the coming days, predicting "heat wave to severe heat wave conditions at most places over Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh, at many places over Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, and at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh."

Warm night conditions are expected to persist in parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh, providing little relief from the intense temperatures.

The IMD alert warns there is a "very high likelihood of developing heat illness and heat stroke in all ages", with "extreme care needed for vulnerable people".

The IMD issued heatwave warnings, advising people to stay indoors during peak hours and stay hydrated. In areas under red alert, the likelihood of heat illnesses and heat strokes is very high across all age groups, according to IMD. The Met department has advised extreme care, especially for vulnerable populations such as infants, the elderly, and those with chronic diseases.

New Delhi authorities have also warned of the risk of water shortages as the capital swelters in headache-inducing heat, cutting supplies to some areas.

Delhi water minister Atishi has called for "collective responsibility" to stop wasteful water use.

When can residents expect some respite from the blistering heat?

Residents in Northwest and Central India can expect some respite as the prevailing heat wave conditions are forecasted to gradually reduce from May 30. The IMD has predicted a gradual fall in maximum temperatures by 3-4°C over the next 3-4 days in these regions.

A reduction in the intensity of the heat wave is expected to begin from tomorrow in Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh. Although the severe conditions will ease, heat wave conditions may persist in isolated areas until June 1.

With inputs from agencies