 Delhi records hottest day at 52.3°C in Mungeshpur; light rains bring relief | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Delhi records hottest day at 52.3°C in Mungeshpur; light rains bring relief

ByHT Correspondent
May 29, 2024 05:38 PM IST

The weather, however, improved after dust storms accompanied by light rains brought down the temperature across the national Capital

Delhi’s Mungeshpur on Wednesday recorded its highest-ever temperature at 52.3°C at around 2:30pm amid severe heatwave conditions across north India.

The station, including three others, had reached 49.9°C a day earlier on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
The station, including three others, had reached 49.9°C a day earlier on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The station, including three others, had reached 49.9°C a day earlier on Tuesday.

The weather, however, improved after dust storms accompanied by light rains brought down the temperature across the national Capital.

Brutal heatwave grips Delhi, Rajasthan, other states; IMD issues 'red' alert | 10 hottest Indian cities

Officials from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the maximum temperature has been gradually increasing over the past few days, combined with a steady increase in nighttime temperatures as well.

“A record high has been expected. Dry westerly winds blowing from Rajasthan towards Delhi is combining with clear skies and direct sunshine. This has been leading to rising temperatures,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist at IMD.

According to the 3:30pm weather bulletin of IMD, partly cloudy sky along with dust storm or thunderstorm with very light rain or drizzle at isolated places was expected on Wednesday evening.

“Strong surface winds of the speed 35-45 kmph can be expected. Heatwave conditions at many places with severe heat wave conditions at a few places will continue,” IMD forecast stated.

Meanwhile, the power department also reached its highest ever demand in the national Capital on Wednesday afternoon.

“The extreme heatwave continues to push Delhi’s power demand northwards. According to the State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) data, at 15:36 hours today, Delhi’s peak power demand clocked 8302 Megawatts (MW)—highest ever in the history of the national Capital. It surpassed the record of 8000MW on May 22. On their part, BRPL and BYPL successfully met the peak power demand in their respective areas,” read a statement from the power department.

Officials said that this is the twelfth day in a row that Delhi’s peak power demand has crossed the 7000MW mark.

Delhi’s peak power demand has crossed 7000MW during the month of May only once before, officials said.

Delhi records hottest day at 52.3°C in Mungeshpur; light rains bring relief
