Delhi’s air deteriorates slightly, set to improve today: IMD

IMD has forecast that winds will continue to blow at high speeds on Thursday, allowing for an improvement in air quality
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 08:19 AM IST
Representational image. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)

Delhi’s air quality deteriorated marginally on Thursday as the average air quality index (AQI) at 7am was 301, in the "very poor" zone.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recordings show that on Wednesday, the overall AQI of Delhi was 283, in the "poor" zone. This was a major improvement from Tuesday, when the AQI was 404, in the "severe" zone.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that winds will continue to blow at high speeds on Thursday, allowing for an improvement in air quality.

Also, a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from January 22, causing widespread rain and snow in those parts between January 22 and 24,and a resultant chill in Delhi and other cities in the plains, the IMD has said.

