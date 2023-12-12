Delhi’s air quality deteriorates amid dip in temperature

Delhi’s air quality continued to deteriorate amid a dip in temperature over the last two days with the city recording a 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) of 337 (very poor) at 10 am. The average AQI was at 317 (very poor) at 4pm bulletin on Monday and 314 (very poor) a day earlier.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 6.8°C.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 6.8°C, three degrees below normal, a day after the mercury dipped to the season’s lowest of 6.5°C on Monday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the minimum temperature was expected to hover around 6-7°C for the next three days as cold north-westerly winds were likely to persist.

The mercury has dipped by around three degrees in the last four days now. Delhi’s minimum temperature on Sunday was 8.3°C, 8.5°C on Saturday and 9.2°C on Friday.

IMD scientist Kuldeep Srivastava said no significant change was immediately expected in meteorological conditions. “...the wind direction is north-westerly. These are cool winds, which are gradually leading to a drop in temperature, which is normally seen at this time of the year. The longer sustained north-westerly winds, the more the mercury dips.”

The maximum temperature increased to 24.8°C on Monday. It was 23.4°C a day earlier. The maximum temperature was expected to hover around 25°C. It was expected to dip to 23-24°C for the rest of the week. The minimum temperature was likely to oscillate between 6-7°C.

On Monday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in National Capital Region said Delhi had the cleanest air in first 10 days of December compared to the corresponding period in the last five years. “Delhi has not reported a single day of severe air quality during this period 2023 as compared to the corresponding period in last 5 years,” said CAQM in a post on X.

No significant change was expected in air quality and it is likely to remain in the very poor category until December 14. The air quality is likely to be between the very poor and poor categories for the subsequent six days.

