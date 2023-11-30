Delhi’s air quality deteriorates to severe category; light rain expected

Delhi’s air quality deteriorated to the severe category on Thursday morning even as generally overcast weather and light rain were expected. An average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 420 was recorded at 8am compared to 366 (very poor) a day earlier while the mercury plunged to 13°C. A maximum temperature of 24°C was expected on Thursday.

The Union earth sciences ministry’s System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said the predominant surface wind was likely to be from the northeast direction with wind speeds up to six km per hour. It added generally cloudy sky and light rain/thundershowers were expected on Thursday.

On Friday morning, the predominant surface wind was likely to be from the North with wind speeds of six to eight km per hour.

Delhi’s AQI between November 1 and 29 was 372, making this the third most polluted November since 2015, the earliest year for which the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has published daily AQI bulletins. Delhi’s average AQI between November 1 and 29, 372, ranked third behind 2016 (373) and 2021 (378).

