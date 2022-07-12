Delhi’s air quality expected to be satisfactory for 3 days
Delhi’s air quality was in the moderate category on Tuesday morning. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the hourly Air Quality Index (AQI) was 115 at 7am before parts of the city started getting rain around an hour later. On Monday, the average 24-hour AQI was 95 in the satisfactory category.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’. The main pollutants in Delhi’s air were particulate matter PM2.5 and PM 10.
On Monday, the monitoring agency System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research said the city is expected to have satisfactory air quality for the next three days. “Dust (with particle size greater than 2.5 micrometre) contributes around 60% to PM10.”
It added the peak wind speed is likely to be around 12-18 km/hour on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday and cause moderate dispersion. “...Air Quality Index is likely to be around ‘satisfactory’ range due to expected light and trace rain spells. The moderate temperature in the city (around 34-36 degrees Celsius) and mixing layer height at around 1.5 km maintains moderate ventilation in the air.”
The minimum temperature on Tuesday was likely to be 27 and the maximum 36 degrees Celsius. On Monday, the minimum temperature was 27.1 degrees Celsius and the maximum 36.9, a degree above normal. The humidity in the last 24 hours varied between a lower level of 57% and a maximum of 88%.
Drought-like situation delays paddy transplantation in Bihar
Bihar's at least 29 districts are facing a drought-like situation, which has delayed paddy transplantation amid no or scanty rainfall. Agriculture minister Amrendra Pratap Singh said the government was monitoring the situation and has established power feeders for providing uninterrupted electricity to every field. A farmer leader, Vijay Bahadur Singh, said paddy seedlings were getting damaged. There has been a 27% rain deficiency. Five districts have 60% rain deficiency and 24 20% to 60%.
Delhi's neglected monuments slated for makeover: Sisodia
Conservation of heritage structures, such as Malcha Mahal, construction of museums at Dara Shikoh library and Qudsia Bagh, and the illumination of monuments are some of the steps that the Delhi government plans to undertake as it focuses on lesser-known historical places in the Capital, said deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Monday while outlining plans for heritage conservation.
15 key roads in south Delhi set for ₹23cr upgrade: Govt
Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said the Delhi government has approved road strengthening projects, estimated to cost ₹23.24 crore, and the state public works department will carry out work on 15 stretches across south Delhi in the coming months. Roads totalling a length of 18.19km are to be repaired and strengthened under the project, and will include stretches in Kalkaji, Greater Kailash, Malviya Nagar and Kasturba Nagar, officials said.
Delhiwale: Black prince of Vasundhara
The face is looking back at Sona. He is taken care of by the citizens of the Vasundhara Valley Apartments. “He only consumes doodh, and doesn't touch roti or bread.” To be sure, Sona is never encouraged to enter the residential complex. The dog surfaced about a year ago, informs the guard at the gate, Ram Avtar. Currently, Sona's face is showing utmost serenity as he gazes at the empty road to his left.
Gurugram’s Sohna Elevated Road open for traffic
Commuters can now travel seamlessly from Gurugram to Sohna as the entire 21.65km-long Sohna elevated road has now been made available to the public after the National Highways Authority of India opened the remaining 8.94km section between Rajiv Chowk and Badshahpur for traffic on a trial basis on Monday afternoon. A 750m underpass at Subhash Chowk, which is also a part of the project, was also opened to vehicular traffic around 1pm on Monday.
