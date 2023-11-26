Delhi’s air quality improves marginally, dips to ‘very poor’ with 385 AQI

Delhi’s air quality remained in the upper end of the ‘very poor’ category on Sunday, improving marginally from Saturday. The National Capital’s 24-hour average AQI was 385 (very poor) at 6am on Sunday – a slight improvement from 389 (very poor) at 4pm on Saturday.

As per the official data recorded on Sunday at 6am by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), 14 out of Delhi’s 40 ambient air quality monitoring stations were in the ‘severe’ category, with Wazirpur (456) worst impacted, followed by Jahangirpuri (450) and Punjabi Bagh (442).

On Saturday, at 417, the capital’s 24-hour average AQI was in the severe category when the CPCB released its national bulletin. This was the city’s 9th ‘severe’ air day so far this month.

The number of severe air days is now behind only November 2016 (10) and November 2021 (11).

An AQI of 51 to 100 is classified as ‘satisfactory’, between 101 and 200 is classified as ‘moderate’, between 201 and 300 is classified as ‘poor’, between 301 and 400 is classified as ‘very poor’ and over 400 is ‘severe’

Interestingly, even though Delhi has had nine ‘severe’ air days so far this month – when the AQI has been over 400, it has been on the brink of severe – 390 or higher on another six days, making it 15 such days with an AQI of 390 or higher. This is the highest tally of such days in November in the last eight years, with the previous high of 13 such days coming in November 2021. Delhi recorded 11 days of 390+ AQI in November 2016, data showed.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast drizzle in parts of Delhi on Monday, which is likely to help the AQI further, however, it still is likely to remain in the ‘very poor’ category, according to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

“Delhi’s air quality is likely to improve and remain in the ‘very poor’ category from November 26 to 28. The outlook for the subsequent six days shows the air quality is likely to remain in the ‘very poor’ category,” said the Early Warning System (EWS) for Delhi, a forecasting model used by the CAQM.

According to the IMD forecast, a prevailing western disturbance over northwest India would impact Delhi on Monday.

“The wind direction has changed and easterly winds are starting to blow towards Delhi, as the western disturbance, which is primarily impacting Rajasthan and the western Himalayan region, approaches. This is raising the minimum temperature again, which will start dipping again from Tuesday when cold northwesterly winds return.”

Delhi recorded its lowest minimum temperature this season on Thursday when it touched 9.2 degrees Celsius.

