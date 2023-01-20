Delhi’s air quality improves, min temp rises to 10.6°C

The air quality improved to the poor category on Friday morning as a minimum temperature of 10.6°C was recorded in Delhi. The minimum was over 3.6 degrees above the normal and five degrees more than that on Thursday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The mercury was expected to rise to 22°C on Friday while the rain was likely from Monday. The rise in minimum temperatures was expected to continue over the next six days under the influence of two western disturbances.

A second western disturbance will be more intense and impact the western Himalayan region from Friday to January 26. It will impact the plains of northwest India from January 23 to 25.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the hourly air quality index (AQI) was 266 at 9am. On Thursday, the average 24-hour AQI was 338 in the very poor category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}