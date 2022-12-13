Delhi’s air quality improves to ‘moderate’ category

Delhi’s air quality improved to the ‘moderate’ category on Tuesday morning from ‘poor’ the previous day, according to the central pollution control board (CPCB) data on its website.

The hourly air quality index (AQI) was 198 at 7am from the average 24-hour AQI of 218 the day before.

The AQI in Delhi was nearly as good as that of Lucknow (188) and Guwahati (174) and better than Patna which had an AQI of 385.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

On the weather front, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the minimum temperature is likely to be 8°C and the maximum 26°C.

The minimum temperature on Monday was 8.4°C, and the maximum was 27.1°C, four notches above normal.

On Monday, the government’s monitoring agency System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research said: “Overall AQI today indicates ‘upper end of moderate’ air quality. Fine particles (size < 2.5 micrometer) contribute ~ 52% to PM10. For the next 3 days, surface wind speed (15 to 18 km/h) and temperature (Max Temperature 28-25°C; Min 8°C) are likely to improve AQI. Mixing layer height is likely to be ~ 1.0 km that helps dilution of pollutants. AQI is likely to remain within ‘moderate’ or ‘lower end of poor’ for the next 3 days due to moderate surface wind speed. Strong northwesterly winds at 700-800 m are likely to disperse pollutants.”