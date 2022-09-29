Delhi’s air quality in moderate category amid rise in pollution levels

Delhi’s air quality was in the moderate category on Thursday as pollution levels continued to rise largely due to dry northwesterly winds coming towards the region, which are also expected to push the mercury up to 36 degrees Celsius by the weekend.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was 149 at 7am on Thursday compared to 140 at 4pm a day earlier.

Haze enveloped Delhi for the first time this month on September 19 when the AQI touched 182 (moderate) before a four-day rain spell between September 22-25 brought it under control. Delhi recorded its cleanest air day of the year on September 25 when the AQI fell to 52 (satisfactory). The haze again engulfed the city on Monday when the AQI was 100 (satisfactory). The AQI on Tuesday and Wednesday was 108 and 140 in the moderate category.

Union earth sciences ministry’s Air Quality Early Warning System said the AQI will remain in the moderate category until Saturday despite a gradual rise in air pollution levels.

“The air quality is likely to deteriorate but remain in the ‘moderate’ category on September 29 and 30 [Friday and Saturday]. The air quality is likely to deteriorate further and reach the upper end of the ‘moderate’ category on October 1 [Sunday],” said EWS in its forecast.

The maximum temperature on Thursday is expected to be 35 degrees Celsius and the minimum 24 degrees Celsius. On Wednesday, a maximum temperature of 34.2 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 23.6 degrees were recorded.

Rain is expected by October 4 due to an increase in moisture. “We will see a gradual rise in temperatures over the next few days as northwesterly winds are raising the mercury,” said India Meteorological Department scientist R K Jenamani. He added Delhi may have overcast weather during this period. “...but the next spell of rain is only expected around October 4 or 5 when moisture content increases once again.”

