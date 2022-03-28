Delhi’s air quality in moderate category, mercury to go up to 37° C

New Delhi: Delhi’s air quality was in the moderate category on Monday morning as the city was expected to record a maximum temperature of 37 and a minimum of 20 degrees Celsius. The hourly Air Quality Index (AQI) was 230 at 7 am. On Sunday, the average 24-hour AQI was 272 in the moderate category.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

The air quality improved to the “moderate” category thanks to strong winds over the weekend. On Sunday, the monitoring agency System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research said the AQI is likely to stay in the moderate category till Wednesday.

“Air quality is in the ‘moderate’ category with dust dominating [PM10 component is around 64%]. For the next three days, AQI is likely to be within the ‘moderate’ or in the low end of the ‘poor’ category with moderate winds of around 12 km/hr expected. There is also a possibility of dust intrusion from the western region on 28th [Monday] and 29th [Tuesday] but AQI will still not touch ‘very poor’.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Sunday, the minimum temperature was 20.4 and the maximum 36.8 degrees Celsius.

India Meteorological Department has said the month is expected to end without rainfall as no showers are likely over the next seven days. Delhi recorded the highest temperature this year of 38.3 at Safdarjung and 39.9 degrees Celsius at two other stations on March 20. Delhi generally tends to record its warmest March day in the last week of the month.