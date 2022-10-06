Delhi’s air quality in moderate category, overcast weather, light rain expected

Delhi’s air quality was in the moderate category on Thursday morning as generally overcast weather with light rain was expected.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the hourly air quality index (AQI) was 151 at 7am. On Wednesday, the average 24-hour AQI was 211.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

On Wednesday, the government’s monitoring agency System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research said dust (size > 2.5 micrometer) contributed ~ 55% to PM10. “For the next 3 days...peak wind speed is likely to be ~ 15-28 km/h causing moderate dispersion and AQI is likely to be within ‘Moderate’ due to expected light rain spells. Moderate temperature (~ 28-34 deg C) and mixing layer height (~ 1.5 km) maintains moderate ventilation.”

On Thursday, the minimum temperature is likely to be 22 degrees Celsius and the maximum 33 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature on Wednesday was 23.8 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal, and the maximum was 34 degrees Celsius.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}