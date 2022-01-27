Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi’s air quality in ‘poor’ category, mercury likely to plunge to 5 degrees
delhi news

Delhi’s air quality in ‘poor’ category, mercury likely to plunge to 5 degrees

AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”
A cold winter morning in New Delhi. (ANI)
Published on Jan 27, 2022 08:55 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s air quality was in the “poor” category on Thursday morning while the mercury was likely to plunge to five degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature was expected to be 17 degrees Celsius.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the hourly Air Quality Index (AQI) was 263 at 7 am. On Wednesday, the average 24-hour AQI was 186 in the “moderate” category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

On Thursday, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research said the foggy conditions and low temperatures, as well as low mixing layer height, were preventing efficient ventilation of pollutants leading to AQI being within the “poor” category” for the two days. “From 29th [Saturday] onwards, AQI is likely to improve due to gradual increase of day temperature enhancing vertical mixing and dilution of near-surface pollutants.”

RELATED STORIES

The minimum temperature on Wednesday was 5.8 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, and the maximum 16.4 degrees Celsius, six degrees below normal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Republic Day 2022 LIVE
Horoscope Today
Happy Republic Day 2022
Omicron
Republic Day
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP