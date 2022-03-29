Delhi’s air quality in ‘poor’,mercury expected to touch 40° C
New Delhi: Delhi’s air quality was in the “poor” category on Tuesday morning as the mercury was expected to touch 40 degrees Celsius. The hourly Air Quality Index (AQI) was 272 at 7 am. The average 24-hour AQI was 251 on Monday.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.
The mercury crossed the 40-degree mark in parts of Delhi for the first time this year on Monday. It was as high as 42 degrees Celsius in Narela, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to declare “severe heatwave” conditions in some areas for the next two days.
The average maximum temperature on Monday was 39.1 degrees Celsius, seven degrees above normal. The minimum temperature on Monday was 22.2 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal.
On Tuesday, air quality monitoring agency System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (Safar) said the AQI indicated “poor” air quality with the dominance of dust (~62% in PM10). The AQI was likely to be within the same category on Wednesday. “For the next two days (30th and 31st) AQI is likely to degrade to be within ‘Poor’ or ‘lower end of ‘Very Poor’ due to low wind speeds (<6km/h),” said Safar.
High mixing layer height was expected to enhance ventilation and offset the effect of low wind speed. “There is also a possibility of dust intrusion from the western region... From 1st [April] onwards, AQI is expected to improve but likely to be within ‘Poor’ due to moderate wind speed (12-18km/h) that improves ventilation of pollutants,” said Safar.
-
WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote
A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.
-
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
-
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics