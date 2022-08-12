Delhi’s air quality in satisfactory category, mercury to go up to 34°C

Delhi’s air quality was in the satisfactory category on Friday morning as the minimum temperature was expected to be 27 degrees Celsius and the maximum 34 degrees Celsius.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the hourly air quality index (AQI) was 70 at 7am. On Thursday, the average 24-hour AQI was 75 in the satisfactory category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

Monitoring agency System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research on Thursday said dust (size > 2.5 micrometre) contributed ~ 64% to PM10. “For the next 3 days...peak wind speed is likely to be ~ 16-30 km/h causing moderate dispersion and AQI is likely to be within ‘satisfactory’ or ‘lower end of moderate’ due to expected light rain/drizzle spells. Moderate temperature (~ 34-35 deg C) and mixing layer height (~ 2.0) maintains moderate ventilation.”

On Thursday, the minimum temperature was 28 degrees Celsius, eight notches below normal, and maximum temperature 32 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal.

