Delhi’s air quality in ‘very poor category’ as shallow smog envelopes city

Delhi’s air quality was in the ‘very poor’ category on Monday as shallow smog engulfed the entire city in the early morning hours.

According to weather forecasters, partly cloudy sky in expected later in the day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The hourly air quality index (AQI) was 350 at 7am. On Sunday, the average 24-hour AQI was 339, the central pollution control board (CPCB) stated.

Also Read: Explained: Air quality panel lifts GRAP Stage 4 curbs in Delhi-NCR. What it means

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

On Sunday, the air quality early warning system for Delhi under the ministry of earth sciences of the central government said, “The overall air quality over Delhi is likely to improve owing to strong easterly winds and reach in lower end of ‘Very Poor’ category on November 6 and 7. The air quality is likely to deteriorate but remain in ‘Very Poor’ category on November 8 and 9. The outlook for subsequent six days: The air quality is likely to remain largely in ‘Very Poor’ category.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature is likely to be 17°C and the maximum 31°C on Monday.

The minimum temperature on Sunday was 17.5°C, three notches above normal, and the maximum was 31.5°C, one notch above normal.