Explained: Air quality panel lifts GRAP Stage 4 curbs in Delhi-NCR. What it means

The Centre's air quality panel on Sunday lifted restrictions imposed three days ago in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) under the final stage of its air pollution action plan following minor improvement in pollution levels.

The restrictions, announced under stage four of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), had come after air quality deteriorated significantly in Delhi and surrounding areas.

Here's a point-wise cheat sheet on what the latest removal of curbs means:

The ban on plying of non-BS VI diesel-run light motor vehicles in Delhi-NCR will be lifted. Entry of trucks into the capital will be allowed. The ban on non-essential construction activities will continue. Activities related to highways, roads, flyovers, overbridges, power transmission, and pipelines will be permitted. As of now, primary schools will stay shut till November 8. Schools will not be allowed to conduct outdoor activities till then. Actions under stages I to III of GRAP will remain invoked and be implemented, monitored, and reviewed by all agencies concerned to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further to the 'severe' category. Delhi's air pollution levels were recorded in the "very poor" category on Sunday due to favourable wind speed and a drop in the contribution of stubble burning. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the 24-hour average air quality index stood at 339 at 4pm, dropping from 381 a day ago. It was 447 on Friday. Amid improving air quality, Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai has called a high-level meeting on lifting curbs, news agency PTI reported, citing an official.

"As the present AQI level of Delhi is around 339 which is about 111 AQI points below the threshold for invoking the GRAP Stage-IV actions (Delhi AQI > 450) and preventive/ mitigative/ restrictive actions under all stages up to Stage-IV are underway, there is a likelihood of sustaining the improvement in AQI. The forecast by IMD/ IITM also does not indicate any steep degradation further," an order from the Commission for Air Quality Management read.

"The sub-committee, accordingly, hereby decides to revoke the order, issued vide dated November 3, 2022, for actions under Stage-IV of GRAP with immediate effect," it added.

(With agency inputs)

