Delhi's air quality poor, could improve later today: IMD
A view of Signature Bridge on a cold evening in New Delhi. (Amal KS/HT Photo)
A view of Signature Bridge on a cold evening in New Delhi. (Amal KS/HT Photo)
delhi news

Delhi’s air quality poor, could improve later today: IMD

The air quality of Delhi remained in the “poor” category on Tuesday, with India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting an increase in wind speeds during the day, which is expected to bring relief to the city
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 08:35 AM IST

The air quality of Delhi remained in the “poor” category on Tuesday, with India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting an increase in wind speeds during the day, which is expected to bring relief to the city.

The hourly average air quality index (AQI) at 7am on Tuesday was 249. Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recordings show that on Monday the overall AQI of Delhi was 243, also in the “poor” zone.

Also Read: Better air quality, drop in minimum temp likely over parts of northwest India

Meanwhile, the IMD also forecasted that the maximum temperature during the day time is expected to be lower, as icy cold winds from the snow clad states of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh is expected to blow over Delhi in the coming days. IMD said that on Tuesday, Delhi’s minimum temperature was expected to be around 6 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is likely to be around 18 degrees Celsius.

A special cold storage facility has been created at RGSSH to store the vials.(PTI)
A special cold storage facility has been created at RGSSH to store the vials.(PTI)
delhi news

First batch of Covishield vials reaches Delhi's central storage facility

PTI, New Delh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 04:25 PM IST
Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Rajeev Ranjan said adequate security arrangements have been made at the storage site, and PCR vans will also cover them in their patrolling plans.
Traffic moves slowly through a dense fog in New Delhi. Cold wave conditions continued across North India claiming 165 lives this winter. AFP PHOTO / Prakash Singh
Traffic moves slowly through a dense fog in New Delhi. Cold wave conditions continued across North India claiming 165 lives this winter. AFP PHOTO / Prakash Singh
delhi news

Delhi's minimum temperature dips to 4.3 degree Celsius

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 10:56 AM IST
The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded a minimum of 4.3 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, an IMD official said.
The court issued summons to the directorate of estate (DoE), ministry of labour and employment, and the competent authority under Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of property) Act (SAFEMA) in the suit asking them to file their statements.
The court issued summons to the directorate of estate (DoE), ministry of labour and employment, and the competent authority under Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of property) Act (SAFEMA) in the suit asking them to file their statements.
delhi news

Damages sought for property confiscated during Emergency

By Richa banka
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 04:21 AM IST
Justice Manoj Ohri issued summons on the plea filed by the children of 94-year-old Veera Sarin, who had recently moved the Supreme Court seeking to declare the national emergency “unconstitutional”.
The petitioners contended that the despite paying all taxes and having their property duly registered, they have been denied basic amenities. It has said their land has been declared as unauthorised and hence the MCD is not permitting any repair work or granting sanctions for building plans.
The petitioners contended that the despite paying all taxes and having their property duly registered, they have been denied basic amenities. It has said their land has been declared as unauthorised and hence the MCD is not permitting any repair work or granting sanctions for building plans.
delhi news

Amenities at Army vets plots: HC tells DJB to act

By Richa banka
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 04:13 AM IST
Justice Jayant Nath asked the secretary, ministry of defence, to convene a meeting of functionaries and said that secretary, ministry of urban development and Delhi’s chief secretary may also be a part of the committee to take an expeditious decision.
Ten of the over 110 samples sent to various laboratories have tested positive for avian influenza on Monday morning. While eight came positive in the morning, two more positive reports reached by Monday evening. (Representative Image)(AP Photo)
Ten of the over 110 samples sent to various laboratories have tested positive for avian influenza on Monday morning. While eight came positive in the morning, two more positive reports reached by Monday evening. (Representative Image)(AP Photo)
delhi news

Four parks shut, govt says bird flu cases limited to a few areas

By Risha Chitlangia, Ashish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 03:40 AM IST
As on Monday evening, four parks — Sanjay Lake, Hastsal district park, Dwarka Sector 9 park (all maintained by the DDA) and the Central Park in Mayur Vihar Phase 2 (maintained by the East civic body) — were closed to the public.
Carcasses of 17 ducks were found on Sunday, triggering a scare and prompting authorities to declare it an “alert zone”. Officials said the culling of live birds at Sanjay Lake Park began at 8am on Monday. They said large-scale culling might not be required in Delhi immediately.(PTI)
Carcasses of 17 ducks were found on Sunday, triggering a scare and prompting authorities to declare it an "alert zone". Officials said the culling of live birds at Sanjay Lake Park began at 8am on Monday. They said large-scale culling might not be required in Delhi immediately.(PTI)
delhi news

Govt amps up action as bird flu cases confirmed in Delhi

By Sweta Goswami
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 02:35 AM IST
In an online press briefing in the afternoon, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said the Delhi government was making all efforts to check the spread of bird flu and that chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was monitoring the situation.
The court issued notices to her father, brother and husband seeking their response to the plea before February 12, the next date of hearing.
The court issued notices to her father, brother and husband seeking their response to the plea before February 12, the next date of hearing.
delhi news

Petition in HC seeks to nullify all child marriages performed in Delhi

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 02:07 AM IST
A bench of chief justice DN Patel and justice Jyoti Singh issued notice to the Delhi government and sought its stand on the petition by a woman who has also sought to nullify her wedding which was allegedly performed when she was a minor.
While the college managed to enrol five students in the programme in 2019, none opted for it this in 2020 even as the admission process concluded on December 31. (Representative Image)(Anupam Prashant Minz/HT PHOTO)
While the college managed to enrol five students in the programme in 2019, none opted for it this in 2020 even as the admission process concluded on December 31. (Representative Image)(Anupam Prashant Minz/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

No admission in Sindhi language this year in only DU college offering subject

By Fareeha Iftikhar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 02:05 AM IST
Of DU’s 63 colleges, only Deshbandhu College offers Sindhi as a subject to BA (programme) students. Officials at the college said the only sanctioned teacher post for the subject has been lying vacant for the last two years.
Health worker in PPE collects a swab sample from a person for coronavirus testing, outside New Ashok Nagar Metro station in New Delhi,
Health worker in PPE collects a swab sample from a person for coronavirus testing, outside New Ashok Nagar Metro station in New Delhi,
delhi news

Delhi records 306 fresh cases of Covid-19, lowest in more than 7 months

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Harshit Sabarwal
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 09:06 PM IST
The active cases further dropped to 3,354 while nearly 615,000 have recovered till now with 407 new recoveries added, the health department's bulletin showed.
The top court was hearing a petition which has raised the issue of pollution caused due to stubble burning in neighbouring states of Delhi.
The top court was hearing a petition which has raised the issue of pollution caused due to stubble burning in neighbouring states of Delhi.
delhi news

Air pollution: SC asks Govt to come out with steps to deal with stubble burning

By Harshit Sabarwal | PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 08:00 PM IST
The order by a bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, came after it was submitted that the pollution caused due to stubble burning will again come to fore in future.
Communal violence had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 last year after clashes between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.(Sanchit Khanna/HT photo)
Communal violence had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 last year after clashes between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.(Sanchit Khanna/HT photo)
delhi news

Delhi riots: Court grants bail to five accused in two cases

By Harshit Sabarwal | PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 07:42 PM IST
Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav granted the relief to them on furnishing a bail bond of 20,000 with one surety each in the case related to the alleged vandalism and torching of a car showroom during the riots in Dayalpur area.
After eating, when the man was asked to pay <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20, he got angry and started abusing the vendor.(Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representative Image)
After eating, when the man was asked to pay 20, he got angry and started abusing the vendor.(Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representative Image)
delhi news

Asked to pay 20 for chilli potatoes, man thrashes fast food vendor, robs cash

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 06:34 PM IST
"On sustained interrogation, the accused disclosed that he was a drug addict and had no work. He committed crime to earn a quick buck for his daily needs," police said.
File photo of Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.(PTI)
File photo of Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.(PTI)
delhi news

'Only samples from Sanjay Lake tested positive for bird flu': Manish Sisodia

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 06:01 PM IST
The Delhi deputy chief minister also asked people not to panic. The Delhi government has sanitised the Sanjay Lake area. The government has also closed down Ghazipur poultry market and banned entry of livestock from outside Delhi, said Sisodia.
Delhi has a daily demand of about 350,000 poultry birds, of which around 250,000 are supplied from Ghazipur market, said a government official. The remaining comes from unauthorised poultry markets scattered across the city. (Representative Image)(Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)
Delhi has a daily demand of about 350,000 poultry birds, of which around 250,000 are supplied from Ghazipur market, said a government official. The remaining comes from unauthorised poultry markets scattered across the city. (Representative Image)(Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)
delhi news

Anxious wait for test results as count of dead birds in Capital climbs to 140

By Risha Chitlangia, Abhishek Dey
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 06:10 AM IST
The move came a day after the Delhi government announced the closure of the Ghazipur wholesale poultry market for 10 days and banned the import of live birds in the Capital as a preventive measure to stop the potential spread of bird flu.
