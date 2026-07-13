Delhi's air quality slips to 'poor' category, worst level in 85 days

After a spell of clean air, Delhi witnessed a steep deterioration in air quality on Sunday as the overall air quality index (AQI) slipped into the “poor” category with a reading of 261, the highest in over 85 days. After a brief spell of good air, Delhi's air quality slips back to "poor" category (HT/ Sunil Ghosh)

Within Delhi, Anand Vihar monitoring station recorded the worst air quality, falling in the “severe” category with an AQI of 449, followed by Jahangirpuri and Alipur, which recorded AQIs of 344 and 311 (very poor), respectively.

According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the overall AQI was the highest since April 17, with 263.

The city recorded AQI of 48 on Thursday, 65 on Friday, and 140 on Saturday, while air quality remained in the “moderate” and “satisfactory” categories for most of the month.

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An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 to 100 “satisfactory”, 101 to 200 “moderate”, 201 to 300 “poor”, 301 to 400 ‘very poor', and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) attributed the sudden deterioration in air quality to long-range, transboundary winds carrying mineral dust from storm activity in Afghanistan, Iran, and Pakistan, which moved towards northwestern India, including Delhi, leading to elevated PM10 concentrations.

The air quality in Delhi is likely to remain “poor” over the next few days, and it is expected to improve after the transboundary dust spell subsides. Accordingly, it has decided not to invoke Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage-I, but the DPCB has been directed to intensify dust control measures on the ground, the CAQM said.

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“Delhi’s daily average AQI breached the 200 mark and recorded 261 on Sunday, as per the daily AQI bulletin by CPCB. Following this, the CAQM’s sub-committee on the GRAP convened a review meeting and attributed the decline in air quality to long-range transboundary transport of mineral dust...AQI is expected to improve in a couple of days as the transboundary dust spell subsides,” the CAQM said in a statement.

Meanwhile, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the “feels-like” temperature at Safdarjung station — the Capital’s representative weather station — stood at 45.7 degrees Celsius. The maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 36.8°C, 1.3 degrees above normal and 28.3°C, 1 notch above normal.

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The city experienced partly cloudy skies with no rain, and humidity pegged at 52%.

According to the IMD, the weather conditions are likely to remain largely unchanged in the coming week, with the maximum temperature expected to reach 39°C and the minimum around 26°C.