Multilevel parking in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk to open this month

After several missed deadlines, one of the biggest multilevel parking sites in Delhi which is expected to help decongest Chandni Chowk will be thrown open to the public this month.

Mayor Shelly Oberoi, who was inspecting the facility on Wednesday, said that the parking has the capacity to accommodate 2,300 vehicles. “The multilevel parking in this historically important area is being developed on a public-private-partnership (PPP) model. We have directed the officials to expedite the remaining work,” said Oberoi.

The six-storey structure is being built at the former Gandhi Maidan by a private builder and it is expected to have .15 million square feet floor area. An MCD official said that the parking complex has six levels including three underground floors out of which one floor will be reserved for commercial activities. The parking complex is expected to provide relief from congestion in areas like Chandni Chowk, Chawri Bazar, Kinari Bazar, Khari Baoli, Nai Sadak, and Dariba Kalan.

The mayor added that due to the unavailability of surface parking in the area, the region faces massive traffic jams and congestion. “MCD’s project will help in solving the parking crisis in the area while making the Chandni Chowk commercial hub more accessible,” she added.

As part of the project, which was initiated by erstwhile North MCD, the civic body will lease out the commercial portion of the Gandhi Maidan parking lot to the builder, along with 25% car parking space abutting the commercial section.