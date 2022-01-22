Delhi’s Central Vista Avenue gets a new look in time for Republic Day

The redevelopment work of Central Vista Avenue in New Delhi has been completed for the Republic Day celebrations, said officials at the ministry of housing and urban affairs.

From paved walkways along the Rajpath, where the parade will be held, to pathways in the lawns and redeveloped canals, the work has been completed in less than a year, they added.

For the Republic Day parade, the Central Public Works Department has made special arrangements, such as construction of temporary bridges over the canals, in addition to the 16 permanent bridges constructed as part of the redevelopment project. New benches have been installed for the public.

Union housing and urban affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri took to Twitter to thank the workers for their effort “Central Vista Avenue is ready as a result of the dedication & toil of more than 4000 workers from different parts of the country. A big shoutout & thank you to all of them,” Puri tweeted.

Spread over 85.3 hectares, the area has been redeveloped to provide better civic amenities and make it accessible to the public. Parts of the area, especially beyond the canals, were inaccessible and underutilised, official said, requesting anonymity.

The green cover in the area has increased, said a ministry official, as there are 4,087 trees in the redeveloped avenue as against 3,890 trees earlier.

As part of the redevelopment project, the lawns have been redeveloped and 16,500 metres of paths have been developed to provide smooth pedestrian movement. The paths have been developed along the canals, which have been redeveloped on both sides.

A green buffer has been provided along the canals. New benches have been installed at different locations. To maintain the lawns, officials said, micro-irrigation and storm water services have been introduced.

While the construction in the area where the parade will be held is over, CPWD officials said that work on the pedestrian underpasses and amenity blocks will be completed later. A ministry official said that work on the construction of step gardens near the India Gate will be completed after January 26.