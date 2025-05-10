Delhi’s civil defence volunteers:First line of response in a crisis

They are traders, homemakers, and college students—ordinary citizens who have voluntarily signed up as Civil Defence Volunteers (CDVs) in Delhi. In times of crisis, they quietly step forward as the city’s first line of response, supporting the administration in everything from disaster relief to corpse disposal. Delhi Civil Defence personnel and others in a shop during 'Operation Abhyaas' at Khan Market on May 7. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)

Civil Defence may be non-combative, but its duties are crucial. The role includes safeguarding life and property during hostile attacks or natural disasters, and covers 12 specialised services such as firefighting, rescue operations, communication, and handling casualties and bodies.

Delhi currently has around 170,000 registered CDVs—up from 50,000 before the Covid-19 pandemic— against a target strength of 238,000, according to officials from the Delhi government’s revenue department. The volunteers are organised into 11 revenue districts, 33 zones and 162 divisions across the city.

“A large number of people came forward during the pandemic and received five days of initial training in various services,” said a senior official at the Directorate of Civil Defence. “They aren’t government employees, but are called in by district authorities as needed. During Tuesday’s mock drills across Delhi, over 4,000 volunteers were deployed.”

Rajinder Kapoor, a trader from Lajpat Nagar and a registered CDV since 1986, said rising tensions with Pakistan have prompted alerts to all 10,000 CDVs in the south-east district. “I run a garment shop, but whenever there’s a call-out, I report for duty,” said Kapoor, now the district’s senior chief warden. “During the pandemic, I helped deliver rations, assisted with vaccination drives, and participated in the latest drill with my team. It affects my business, but the call to serve the nation keeps me going.”

Madhu Gupta, a homemaker and CDV since 2007, took part in the recent drill in Chandni Chowk. “During the pandemic, I played many roles—from food distribution to helping at vaccination camps. I do this out of passion to serve,” she said.

Civil Defence in India began in 1962 under the Ministry of Home Affairs, with the aim of protecting citizens and property before, during, or after a hostile attack or disaster. In Delhi, CDVs are trained in casualty care, firefighting, rescue, corpse handling, communication, and salvage.

The 15-day induction training includes practical instruction in first aid, operating warning systems, managing supply chains for disaster gear, and even retrieving valuables from disaster-hit sites for safekeeping.

“They’re trained in casualty services, which include first-aid parties staffed by trained volunteers, fixed posts manned by doctors and nurses, and mobile surgical units,” a senior civil defence official explained. “In firefighting, they are taught to tackle small blazes independently and support fire services during larger incidents. Rescue training includes evacuation, body recovery and stabilising structures at risk of collapse.”

Anuradha Kumari, a postgraduate student and CDV in the Central district, said she joined to gain public service experience. “I also work at a private office to support my family. Volunteering has helped me grow, and I hope it will open up job opportunities later,” she said.

Other vital training includes supply chain management—planning and storing equipment ahead of emergencies—and salvage service, where volunteers secure valuables belonging to victims who may be missing or incapacitated.

Any Indian citizen, or a subject of Nepal or Bhutan over the age of 18, with basic education and physical fitness, can apply. Once selected, applicants undergo two weeks of training and are issued an identity card and certificate.

While the role is voluntary, CDVs receive a daily allowance when attending training or on duty. For long-term deployments, they’re paid ₹902 per day. “During the 2024 air pollution crisis, about 2,000 CDVs were deployed long-term and compensated accordingly. Currently, 110 are on three-month assignments across 11 districts to implement Delhi’s heat action plan,” a government official said.

But the system is not without its setbacks. In November 2023, around 10,000 CDVs serving as bus marshals were terminated over employment issues. Many have since been protesting across the city, demanding reinstatement.

Still, officials say the spirit of service remains strong. Many who joined during emergencies have stayed on, finding purpose and camaraderie in the work. “It’s not just about disaster response anymore,” said a senior official. “CDVs are now involved in awareness drives, crowd control, and community outreach—especially during festivals or heightened alerts.”

As Delhi prepares for everything from pandemics and heatwaves to geopolitical threats, this silent, steadfast force of citizen volunteers is ready to answer the call. “We are not soldiers,” said Gupta, “but we are the ones who stand up when the city needs us.”